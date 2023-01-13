BEFOIL 16 CARBON at the “boot” in Düsseldorf

A full carbon foiling cat takes off!

After being elected Foiler of the year 2021 in France with the BEFOIL 16 Sport, the BEFOIL team presents the brand new BEFOIL 16 CARBON specially designed to meet the expectations of the competition sailing.

The BEFOIL 16 CARBON will be exhibited at the “boot” in Düsseldorf Hall 15 Stand D41 from January 21st to 29th.

This innovative boat demonstrates its versatility in three ways: solo or double-handed, in archimedean or flying mode, for leisure or competition! This brand new 16-foot sailboat has been designed to race in the F16 Class, and to fly on foils at very high speeds.

As its name indicates, BEFOIL 16 CARBON is a concentrate of high technology in carbon, for more lightness, solidity, and performance.

A particular care has been taken to the aesthetics with a matte carbon finish, with a hull design that evokes power, optimized by section for a platform rigidity that brings a great stability of trajectory.

The BEFOIL 16 CARBON also features: an ergonomic deck layout, a textile rigging, a decksweeper mainsail for better flight in light airs, an in-flight adjustable foil rake system, carbon rudder covers with depth-adjustable locking, and a patented novelty: the rudder rake is also permanently adjustable.

BEFOIL 16 CARBON has the following characteristics:

Ultra light weight: 125 kg in F16 mode and just over 130 kg in flying mode.

Length 5m

Width 2,5m

Carbon hulls

Carbon mast of 8,55m*.

A version with Glass Fiber hulls and aluminium mast is also available on request.

The Foiler version is characterised by:

Self-regulating carbon T-foils

Carbon risers

3 or 4 point flying

3 or 4 point sailing

Sail area (excluding mast):

o Upwind with DS and jib: 19 m²

o Downwind with DS and Code 0: 38 m²

The F16 version is characterised by:

Carbon daggerboards and rudders

Sail area (excluding mast):

o Upwind with mainsail and jib: 17.2 m²

o Downwind with mainsail, jib and spinnaker: 34.7 m²

Selling price: from 39.990 € to 49.990 € excl. taxes according to the version.

Benjamin MAGNARD declares: “On behalf of the entire BEFOIL team, I am very proud to present this innovative boat designed to perform, both in archimedean and flying mode, without neglecting comfort and safety. The best specialists have created each element of the boat with unparalleled attention to detail so that the BEFOIL 16 CARBON is, thanks to its concentrated innovations, the ultimate 16-foot sailing boat.”

Here is the video of the first sailing experience with the BEFOIL 16 CARBON:



