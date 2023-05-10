Befoil 16 CARBON: One month, three competitions, three wins in a row!

The Befoil 16 CARBON is a new innovative and versatile catamaran: solo or double-handed, in archimedean mode with daggerboards or in flying mode with foils, it can be used for leisure or for competition.

FRENCH CHAMPION 2023

The French multihull championship F16 C1 2023 took place on the lake of Maubuisson, in the southwest of France, from April 8 to 10. 14 boats were competing and after three beautiful days of sailing, it is the brand new Befoil F16 CARBON with Emmanuel Le Chapelier and Eric Le Bouëdec on board that obtains its first overall victory

Throughout the French Championship, the races followed each other in a wind that varied in strength and direction. The Befoil 16 CARBON quickly broke away from the other boats and the catamaran and its crew won 4 races, each with a comfortable lead.

WINNER OF THE RAID DES OISEAUX 2023

The Befoil F16 CARBON then participated on April 16th to the “Raid des Oiseaux Nemea” organized on the Arcachon bay, on French Atlantic coast. The tour of the “île aux Oiseaux” (Birds Island) saw the boat finishing in real time in front of the F18 of type Goodall Akurra and Nacra MKIII. The Befoil 16 CARBON won by being the smallest boat of the competitors with top speed over 20 knots.

EUROCAT 2023

The weekend of May 1st saw Befoil F16 CARBON winning the National F16 of the” Eurocat” in Carnac (Brittany, France) also winning the offshore Raid in her category

With all the races taken into consideration, it was critical to be fast around 3 buoys as well as for the long-distance offshore raid. The Racing Team had a great regatta winning (HOW MANY?) races as well as the Eurocat raid. During the raid, the Befoil F16 CARBON quickly broke away from the other F16s and finished in contact with the first F18. The conditions were perfect, sunny and windy, and the Carnac Yacht Club organized this edition of the race in a masterful way.

Photo: Christophe Le Bohec

The first Befoil 16 CARBON will be ready for delivery from the shipyard in Lorient in the coming weeks. Currently, test sessions of the Befoil 16 CARBON are organized in Lorient, Brittany (France) and in Geneva, Switzerland, for May and June

The Befoil 16 CARBON has the following characteristics:

Ultra light weight: 130 Kg in F16 mode and just over 135 Kg in flying mode.

Length: 5m

Width: 2,5m

Carbon hulls*.

Carbon mast of 8,55m*.

A version with glass sandwich hulls and aluminium mast is also available on request.

The Foiler version is characterized by: Self-regulating carbon T-foils

Carbon lifting rudders

3- or 4-point navigation

Sail surfaces (excluding mast):

o Upwind with DS and jib: 19 m².

o Downwind with DS, jib and Code 0: 38 m².

The F16 version is characterized by:

Carbon daggerboards and rudders

Sail surfaces (excluding mast):

o Upwind with mainsail and jib: 18.7 m2

o Downwind with mainsail, jib and Spi: 36.2 m2

A version of special sails for lakes with increased surface is also available.

Photo: Christophe Le Bohec