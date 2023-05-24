CLUBSWAN 80 MY SONG STRIKES ANOTHER STUNNING RESULT AT REGATE DEI TRE GOLFI

The Tre Golfi Sailing Week, the beautiful regatta organized in the Gulf of Naples and hosted by Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italiana, ended on Sunday 21st and recorded a great participation of Swan yachts, in both the Maxi and ORC categories.

The stunning ClubSwan 80 – My Song, participating at her third event since she was launched, took part in the Maxi European Championship, organized by CRVI and in collaboration with IMA, International Maxi Association and supported by Rolex as a Timepiece.

My Song, a project by Nautor Swan, built by Persico Marine, designed by Juan K with Nauta Yacht as interior designer achieved another important result placing seventh overall, against very fierce competitors, and first overall in real time.

“The sailing week aboard my song was nothing short of spectacular. Sailing against maybe the best race boats in the world in the maxi 72s, My Song made very steady improvements throughout the week. The boat is certainly a different animal.” States Ken Read, North Sails President. “Learning how to use the new toys that we have been given on board like a Canard combined with a Canting Keel is a bit different. But we made huge strides and I’m very pleased with the performance, and the boat is really a pleasure to sail. All in all, a great week and a huge learning curve with much more to go!”

“The regatta has been very interesting and demanding with unstable wind and very rainy. My Song did a very appreciable performance” Says Pierluigi Loro Piana – My Song Owner. “We are obviously happy with the first place in real time especially in windward-leeward racing. Upwind performance still needs to be optimized as we are unable to pay the assigned rating”.

On Thursday 17 My Song was awarded as the best-placed Swan award for IMA MAXI EUROPEANS by Roy Capasso, Nautor Swan SEMEA and Americas Regional Director.

“It’s fantastic to finally see My Song competing against the best boats of the Circuit and be capable to improve from day to day, reaching great real time result, leveraging on the amazing job done from the team so far.” says Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO.

My Song’s racing season continues with the Rolex Giraglia starting in Sanremo on June 9th and ending in Genoa on June 17th, The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup, in Porto Cervo from September 3rd to 9th, and Les Voiles de Saint Tropez from September 29th to October 8th.

Foto: Rolex | Carlo Borlenghi