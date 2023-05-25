BOATBUILDING TECHNOLOGY CENTRE OPEN DAYS 2023

As the 2023 launching season has started marking one of the most important periods of the year for Nautor Swan, the Finnish brand is opening the doors of its state-of-the-art facility, the BTC (Boatbuilding Technology Centre) in Pietarsaari from May 25th to 28th.

Clients and prospects, accompanied by Nautor’s knowledgeable sales team are invited to the facility to experience the real essence of the yard, and be welcomed to the house of Swan, where dreams are dreamt and be made reality.

Guests will be offered a complete tour of the yard, while the proficient team at Nautor Swan will be available to walk them through the different phases of construction. Visitors will have the chance to witness every step of the production of Swan yachts, from the first lamination works to the joinery and fit-out stages, until the moment the yacht hits the water.

The tour will also include a preview of the latest Maxi Swans under construction: the Swan 108 almost ready for her launch in June, Swan 88, the first hybrid electric model of the range to be launched in 2024, and the Swan 128, the flagship which will touch the water in 2025.

“After the successful 2022 edition, we made this event an annual appointment for a 3-day full experience within our world to show how we build and deliver each Swan”, says Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO. “The behind-the-scenes adventure has always something fascinating and makes you feel part of the whole process and family. And this is a very important aspect for us, to make our enthusiastic owners feel part of the family and develop their love for the sport of sailing”.

Guests will also visit several models on display at BTC harbour: the new Swan 48 MKII, Swan 55, Swan 58, Swan 65 and Swan 78, while they are being prepared for delivery to their owners before unfurling their sails to explore the ocean and fulfil their dream to be at the helm of a Swan yacht with family and friends.

The event kicked off yesterday, May 24th, with a Global Sales Meeting with Nautor’s worldwide network, where Nautor Swan’s management met the commercial task-force to present the upcoming news of the yard and insights on the latest projects.