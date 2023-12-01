European Shippers’ Council Celebrates 60 Years of Advocacy and Collaboration

This year – 2023 – is the European Shippers’ Council’s 60th anniversary. The organisation marked its birthday with a special event on the 16th of November, celebrating its rich history, present activities, and future aspirations. ESC has been a leading voice for shippers in Europe for over six decades, advocating for a fair and competitive transport system, promoting sustainable transport solutions, and fostering collaboration throughout the supply chain.

In a keynote address, ESC President Roman Stiftner reflected on the organisation’s journey, highlighting its evolution from a maritime-focused organisation to a leader advocating for all transport modes, including air, rail, inland waterways, maritime, and combined transport.

The shipper has always played a crucial role in the supply chain, and this importance will only grow in the future”, said Dr Stiftner. “Effective collaboration throughout the supply chain is essential to accommodate the increasing volume of trade. Despite trends towards nearshoring, friend-shoring, and strategic autonomy, the outlook remains promising, with trade expected to expand in the coming years. In the years ahead, we must strive to meet the international objectives on environmental, social, and governance.”

ESC President outlined several priority areas for the organisation, including the imminent materialization of electronic freight transport information (eFTI) legislation. “eFTI will empower companies to digitally exchange all B2G information, marking a significant advancement into the future. It will also enable authorities to conduct risk-based assessments, thereby reducing the number of physical checks in the supply chain. ESC is actively collaborating with the European Commission to achieve this objective”.

“The European Shippers’ Council has been a reliable partner and at times a tough partner,” remarked EU Transport Commissioner Adina Vălean. “You have pushed the European agenda forward and your views and contributions count. They are feeding into our proposals and ultimately help create a better future for transport and everyone who uses it.”

The Commissioner praised the ESC for its commitment to sustainability and its efforts to promote digitization and artificial intelligence (AI) in the transport sector. She also acknowledged the ESC’s role in ensuring the smooth flow of goods across Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Looking back over the last 60 years, you certainly have plenty to be proud of,” the Commissioner stated. “The impact of your work over these years can be felt well beyond the organisation that you represent today. Europe’s transport and logistics sector is a key driver of European prosperity. And without you we would not have much of a sector to speak of.”

The ESC remains committed to its mission of representing shippers’ interests, promoting sustainable transport solutions, and fostering collaboration throughout the supply chain. The organisation looks forward to continuing to work with its members, policymakers, and other stakeholders to shape a more efficient, sustainable, and competitive transport system for Europe.