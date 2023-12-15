FINCANTIERI: FIRMATO UN CONTRATTO PER UNA NAVE POSACAVI

Di
Redazione
-
fincantieri

Vard, controllata norvegese del Gruppo Fincantieri, ha firmato un contratto con un cliente internazionale per la costruzione di una nave posacavi la cui consegna è in programma nel Q4 2026.

Il valore del contratto è tra i 200 e i 250 milioni di euro.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE