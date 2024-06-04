SURVITEC CHIEDE UNA MAGGIORE SUPERVISIONE DEL SETTORE PER LE ISPEZIONI DI SICUREZZA ANTINCENDIO

PER COMBATTERE L’AUMENTO DEI FERMI DI NAVI E LE PERDITE DI NAVI DOVUTE A INCENDI

Il fornitore di soluzioni Global Survival Technology Survitec ha evidenziato i pericoli di manutenzione, test e ispezione inadeguati dei sistemi di sicurezza antincendio delle navi in ​​un nuovo libro bianco, che indica un allarmante aumento delle carenze relative alla sicurezza antincendio rilevate durante le ispezioni di controllo dello Stato di approdo e successive fermi di navi.

In un libro bianco pubblicato oggi alla fiera Posidonia, Survitec sottolinea che gli incendi continuano a essere una delle principali cause di gravi incidenti marittimi, rappresentando oltre il 20% delle perdite totali, e la causa più costosa delle richieste di risarcimento delle assicurazioni marittime. Mentre il livello più alto di carenze in materia di sicurezza antincendio in un decennio è stato registrato dal MoU di Parigi nel 2022, e anche il MoU di Tokyo ha segnalato un aumento delle detenzioni, con l’incredibile cifra di 15.562 carenze segnalate nel 2023.

“Gli analisti segnalano un aumento del 17% su base annua degli incendi a bordo delle navi, che è correlato a un numero crescente di rapporti e testimonianze da parte della nostra rete di tecnici e ingegneri di assistenza certificati che documentano guasti gravi che richiedono misure correttive immediate”, afferma Metkel Yohannes, Direttore di soluzioni di assistenza e noleggio, Survitec.

Survitec ha scoperto che la recessione economica e l’enfasi sulla riduzione dei costi post-COVID hanno avuto un impatto negativo sulla sicurezza antincendio, con alcuni armatori e operatori che effettuano la manutenzione e l’ispezione delle attrezzature di sicurezza nel tentativo di risparmiare sui costi.

Come spiega Yohannes, “Stiamo riscontrando errori di base e sviste che non diventano evidenti finché la nave non supera un’ispezione e viene fermata o finché non si verifica un incendio”.

Cita un esempio. Survitec è stato chiamato su una nave dopo un incendio nella sala macchine. L’equipaggio era riuscito a spegnere l’incendio ma sospettava che ci fosse un guasto nel sistema antincendio a schiuma ad alta espansione. La causa del guasto era un blocco del sistema. L’equipaggio aveva installato una nuova pompa per la schiuma e si era dimenticato di rimuovere uno dei tappi protettivi dall’ingresso.

Survitec rileva anche l’utilizzo di parti errate o montate in modo inadeguato, oppure parti di bassa qualità che si deteriorano rapidamente e si guastano. Ad esempio, nei sistemi antincendio a CO2, i tubi idraulici vengono spesso scambiati per tubi ad alta pressione, ma non sono progettati per applicazioni con CO2 e potrebbero scoppiare sotto pressione.

“Vediamo prove di uno slittamento negli standard riguardanti le pratiche di sicurezza di base, ma anche un’ampia disparità nella qualità del servizio tra i fornitori di servizi. I timbri di approvazione vengono applicati ai sistemi antincendio e agli apparecchi che potrebbero o non dovrebbero superare l’ispezione. Alcuni problemi sono evidenti; ad esempio, la ruggine su una valvola o su un estintore è chiaramente visibile, ma altri problemi sono meno evidenti e possono avere conseguenze catastrofiche”, afferma Yohannes.

Il Libro bianco evidenzia un incidente che ha coinvolto una nave portarinfuse. La nave aveva completato un’ispezione di sicurezza antincendio e aveva ricevuto la certificazione completa da un fornitore di servizi locale. Poco dopo aver lasciato il porto, è scoppiato un incendio nella sala macchine. Oltre la metà delle bombole non si è attivata nonostante il sistema di CO2 fosse stato ispezionato e approvato. Anche se alla fine l’incendio è stato spento, ha causato danni significativi alla nave, con conseguenti costi di non noleggio e riparazione stimati tra 2 e 3 milioni di dollari.

Yohannes afferma: “Lo sviluppo e l’introduzione di carburanti alternativi, compreso l’uso e il trasporto di batterie agli ioni di litio, comporta nuovi rischi di incendio e sfide per la sicurezza che non possono essere ignorati. I sistemi e le attrezzature antincendio devono essere sottoposti a manutenzione e testati come previsto dal codice SOLAS, IMO e FSS.

“Gli armatori e gli operatori hanno bisogno di partner di servizi accreditati di cui possano fidarsi. Devono avere fiducia nel sistema delle approvazioni. È chiaro che vengono effettuate ispezioni al di sotto degli standard, il che è preoccupante. Sebbene i fornitori di servizi possano ottenere molte approvazioni, potrebbero non essere adeguatamente attrezzati o dotati delle risorse necessarie per eseguire tutti i test richiesti”.

Yohannes ha concluso: “Come settore, la pratica attuale dovrebbe essere rivista per determinare se sono necessarie più supervisione, governance e più procedure di controllo della qualità per proteggere la sicurezza dell’equipaggio e della nave”.

EN

SURVITEC CALLS FOR GREATER INDUSTRY OVERSIGHT FOR FIRE SAFETY INSPECTIONS TO COMBAT INCREASE IN SHIP DETENTIONS AND SHIP LOSSES DUE TO FIRE

Global Survival Technology solutions provider Survitec has highlighted the dangers of inadequate maintenance, testing, and inspection of ship fire safety systems in a new white paper, which points to an alarming increase in fire-safety-related deficiencies found during Port State Control Inspections and subsequent ship detentions.

In a white paper released at the Posidonia tradeshow today, Survitec highlights that fire continues to be a leading cause of major shipping incidents, accounting for over 20% of total losses, and the most expensive cause of marine insurance claims. While the highest level of fire safety deficiencies in a decade was recorded by the Paris MoU in 2022, and the Tokyo MoU also reported an increase in detentions, with a staggering 15,562 deficiencies reported in 2023.

“Analysts report a 17% year-on-year rise in shipboard fires, which correlates with an increasing number of reports and testimonies from our network of certified service technicians and engineers that document serious faults requiring immediate corrective measures,” says Metkel Yohannes, Director of Service & Rental Solutions, Survitec.

Survitec has found that the economic downturn and the emphasis on cost reduction post-COVID have negatively impacted fire safety, with some shipowners and operators maintaining and inspecting safety equipment themselves in an attempt to save costs.

As Yohannes explains, “We’re finding basic errors and oversights that do not become apparent until either the ship fails an inspection and is detained – or there is a fire.”

He quotes an example. Survitec was called out to a vessel after an engine room fire. The crew had managed to extinguish the fire but suspected there was a fault with their high expansion foam firefighting system. The cause of the fault was a blockage in the system. The crew had installed a new foam pump and forgotten to remove one of the protective caps from the inlet.

Survitec also finds wrong parts being used or poorly fitted, or low-quality parts that deteriorate rapidly and fail. For example, in CO2 firefighting systems, hydraulic hoses are often mistaken for high-pressure hoses but they are not designed for CO2 applications and may burst under pressure.

“We see evidence of a slip in standards regarding basic safety practices but also a wide disparity in service quality between service providers. Approval stamps are being applied to fire systems and appliances that would or should not pass inspection. Some issues are self-evident; for example, rust on a valve or fire extinguisher is clear to see, but other issues are less obvious and can have catastrophic consequences,” says Yohannes.

The white paper highlights an incident involving a bulk carrier. The vessel had completed a fire safety inspection and received full certification from a local service provider. Shortly after leaving port, a fire broke out in the engine room. Over half of the cylinders failed to activate despite the CO2 system having been inspected and approved. While the fire was eventually extinguished, it caused significant damage to the vessel, resulting in off-hire and repair costs estimated between $2-3 million USD.

Yohannes states, “The development and introduction of alternative fuels, including the use and transportation of lithium-ion batteries, brings new fire risks and safety challenges that can’t be ignored. Fire systems and equipment must be maintained and tested as mandated by SOLAS, the IMO and the FSS code.

“Shipowners and operators need accredited service partners they can trust. They must have confidence in the system of approvals. It is clear there are substandard inspections taking place, which is worrying. Although service providers may boost many approvals, they may not be suitably equipped or resourced to perform all the required tests.”

Yohannes concluded, “As an industry, current practice should be reviewed to determine if more oversight and governance, and more quality control procedures are required to protect crew and vessel safety.”