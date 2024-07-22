THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A. OTTIENE UN RATING ESG DI CLASSE “A”

Marina di Carrara, Carrara– The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. (“TISG” o la “Società”), operatore globale della nautica di lusso con i brand Picchiotti, Admiral, Perini Navi, Tecnomar, NCA Refit e Celi 1920, ha ottenuto da Cerved Rating Agency (“Cerved”) un rating ESG pari ad A, in aumento rispetto alla precedente valutazione BBB, collocandosi sopra la mediana del settore di riferimento.

L'analisi svolta da Cerved Rating Agency – agenzia di rating indipendente specializzata nel giudizio del merito creditizio di imprese non finanziarie e nella valutazione del grado di sostenibilità degli operatori economici – ha evidenziato un'elevata capacità di gestione dei fattori di rischio e delle opportunità ESG, un alto grado di consapevolezza delle tematiche ESG e un elevato livello di organizzazione e pianificazione degli obiettivi, nonché l'integrazione delle tematiche ESG nella governance aziendale.

“Siamo estremamente orgogliosi di aver raggiunto questo importante obiettivo, che conferma il nostro approccio rigoroso alla sostenibilità e l'impegno a migliorarci costantemente – ha commentato Giovanni Costantino, Fondatore e Amministratore Delegato di The Italian Sea Group. “L'attenzione allo sviluppo sostenibile ha sempre fatto parte del DNA della nostra azienda e riflette l'impegno e la dedizione che poniamo in ogni attività, consapevoli che il raggiungimento dei risultati aziendali è strettamente legato alla creazione e al mantenimento di un sistema che dia priorità al benessere dei nostri dipendenti e alla solidità della catena di fornitura, portando benefici all'ambiente e all'intera comunità.”

All'upgrade del rating ha contribuito, tra l'altro, il raggiungimento degli obiettivi del Piano triennale ESG della Società, ufficializzato nel 2022 con la pubblicazione della prima Dichiarazione Non-Finanziaria (“DNF”) in conformità con gli Standard GRI (Global Reporting Initiative).

Dal punto di vista ambientale, la Società si posiziona in una fascia di performance superiore rispetto alla mediana del settore, grazie all'efficiente contenimento degli impatti diretti sull'ambiente, all'aumento dell'utilizzo di energia rinnovabile e alla compensazione delle emissioni GHG Scope 1 e 2 tramite l'annullamento dei crediti di carbonio.

Nel 2023, in anticipo rispetto alle previsioni del Piano ESG, TISG ha inoltre ottenuto la certificazione ISO 14001 per i Sistemi di Gestione Ambientale.

In termini di impatto sociale, la Società conferma come propri punti di forza l'elevata inclusione di lavoratori under 30, l'attenzione al benessere dei dipendenti e ai presidi in materia di salute e sicurezza sul lavoro certificati secondo la norma ISO 45001.

Nel 2023, in linea con i propri obiettivi, la Società ha inoltre significativamente incrementato le ore di formazione per i dipendenti e avviato la mappatura della catena di fornitura in base a criteri di sostenibilità.

L'analisi ha infine rilevato che il modello di governance aziendale di TISG si posiziona tra i top performer del settore di riferimento, favorendo un elevato livello di consapevolezza ed integrazione delle tematiche ESG sia a livello di pianificazione strategica che in termini di presidio operativo delle attività di business.

EN

THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A. ACHIEVES AN “A” ESG RATING

Marina di Carrara, Carrara – The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. (“TISG” or the “Company”), global player in luxury yachting with brands Picchiotti, Admiral, Perini Navi, Tecnomar, NCA Refit, and Celi 1920, has achieved an ESG rating equal to A, issued by Cerved Rating Agency (“Cerved”), an improvement compared to the previous BBB evaluation, positioning the Company above the median of the reference sector.

The analysis carried out by Cerved Rating Agency – independent rating agency specialised in the assessment of creditworthiness of non-financial enterprises and in the evaluation of the sustainability level of economic operators – has highlighted a strong capability in managing ESG risk factors and opportunities, a high degree of awareness of ESG topics and a high level of organisation and planning of objectives as well as integration of ESG topics in corporate governance.

“We are extremely proud of having achieved such an important objective, confirming our strict approach to sustainability and the commitment to constant improvement – commented Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group. “The attention to sustainable development has always been in our company's DNA and reflects the effort and dedication we put in every activity. We are aware that the achievement of corporate goals is strictly linked to the creation and maintenance of a system which prioritises the wellbeing of our employees and the soundness of our supply chain, benefitting the environment and the entire community.”

The achievement of the objectives of the Company's three-year ESG Plan, formalised in 2022 with the publication of the first Non-Financial Statement (“NFS”) in compliance with GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards, has contributed to the upgrade of the rating.

From an environmental standpoint, the Company is positioned on a higher performance range versus the sector median, due to the efficient containment of direct environmental impacts, the increase in use of renewable energy, and the compensation of GHG Scope 1 and 2 emissions through the cancellation of carbon credits.

In 2023, earlier than the deadline declared in the ESG Plan, TISG has obtained the ISO 14001 certification for Environmental Management Systems.

Regarding social impact, the Company's main strengths are the high inclusion of workers under 30, the attention to employee wellbeing as well as measures regarding health and safety in the workplace in accordance with ISO 45001.

In 2023, in line with its objectives, the Company has also significantly increased training hours for employees and started the mapping of the supply chain on the basis of sustainability criteria.

Finally, the analysis found that TISG's corporate governance model is positioned among the top performers within the reference sector, favouring a high level of awareness and integration of ESG topics both in terms of strategic planning and in operational control on business activities.