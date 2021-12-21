FPT INDUSTRIAL’S RED HORIZON, A MARINE INTEGRATED ELECTRONIC CONTROL AND MONITORING SYSTEM, NOMINATED AS GOLD WINNER OF THE 2021 NEW YORK PRODUCT DESIGN AWARDS

IL SISTEMA ELETTRONICO DI CONTROLLO E MONITORAGGIO INTEGRATO PER LA NAUTICA RED HORIZON DI FPT INDUSTRIAL PREMIATO CON UNA MEDAGLIA D’ORO AI NEW YORK PRODUCT DESIGN AWARDS 2021

Innovazione, sostenibilità e, naturalmente, stile inimitabile. È questa la magica combinazione grazie alla quale Red Horizon, il sistema elettronico di controllo e monitoraggio integrato per la nautica di FPT Industrial si è aggiudicato la medaglia d’oro all’edizione 2021 dei New York Product Design Awards. Red Horizon è stato premiato nella categoria “Watercraft” per aver coniugato tecnologia, prestazioni, potenza e stile in uno splendido concept di motoscafo a zero emissioni.

Turin-Innovation, sustainability and, naturally, unforgettable design. This was the magic combination that led FPT Industrial’s Red Horizon, a marine integrated electronic control and monitoring system, to be named Gold Winner of the 2021 edition of the New York Product Design Awards. Red Horizon was awarded in the Watercraft Category for successfully consolidating technology, performance, power and design in a beautiful zero-emission powerboat concept.

Established to celebrate product designers who contribute to the advancement of the field, regardless of whether the results are incremental or completely revolutionary, the NY Product Design Awards recognizes designers who think beyond current concerns and impact our future with thoughtful projects and designs, tomorrow and today.

Launched in 2019 at the Cannes Yachting Festival, Red Horizon is FPT Industrial’s integration of the most advanced marine technologies in engine, monitoring and control systems. Developed in partnership with two leading global companies – ZF, a technology supplier of next-generation mobility systems, and Navico (Simrad), a manufacturer of marine electronics – Red Horizon guarantees full navigation control and safety, optimal driving comfort, and easy handling and harboring.

The winning entry was presented together with the Marine Configuration of the Cursor X, FPT Industrial’s 4.0 Modular Engine Concept for a sustainable future. The Red Horizon project is presented within a unique environment, whose design is inspired by the automotive world, luxury cars and villas, and vintage Italian boats, resulting in a comfortable bridge with a touch of minimalism, where customers can feel at home.



“When designing a new object, the basic idea is to create something memorable, so we worked with this in mind,” explains David Wilkie, Head of the CNH Industrial Design Center. “The result is a recipe where technology, elegance and top-of-the-line materials are perfectly balanced.

Being recognized together with the world’s top brands and product designers is not only both a great honor and source of satisfaction, but also powerful motivation to continue on our marine design journey.”