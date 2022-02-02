SPRING WELCOME BACK FOR SUPERYACHT CAPTAINS AND INDUSTRY TOP PLAYERS AT YARE 2022

YARE 2022, 16-18 March 2022

Less than two months to the 12th edition of YARE, the international event dedicated to Superyacht aftersales and refit which will take place from the16th to the 18th of March in Viareggio, with a special preview for Captains on 15th.

As our traditional format has proven to be successful for over 11 years, YARE 2022 will focus on business networking yet adding some new feature to the programme. All the attendees, including the registered companies and a selected group of superyacht Captains, will meet in the heart of the Tuscan district, right before the season, to do business and address the market main topics.

YARE will host the usual core activities such as the Superyacht Captains Forum, the industry related Workshops, and the B2C meetings between Captains and companies, combining business networking with in-depth sessions and moments of relaxation.

Along with the third edition of the Passarelle Pitch, for companies wishing to present their innovations, the Italian Register RINA will organize a dedicated technical training for yacht captains and companies, as well as the Rina Captains Awards.

Together with the district tour to local shipyards and premises, the upcoming edition will also include B2B sessions for companies and shipyards. An even smarter format for an exhaustive overview of the refit market, from the supply chain to the shipyard.

Do not miss the chance, get in touch with our representatives now to receive more information, ask for a customized proposal and get the best out of YARE 2022

