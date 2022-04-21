THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP: PROCEDE A VELE SPIEGATE AL RILANCIO DI PERINI NAVI

Tre navi a vela in consegna entro il 2024: uno sloop di 47m, due ketch di 56m e 60m

Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group, operatore globale della nautica di lusso, conferma la ripresa operativa dei siti produttivi di Viareggio e La Spezia in tempi record e il nuovo piano di produzione Perini Navi.

La geografia industriale disegnata da Giovanni Costantino, Founder e CEO di The Italian Sea Group, prevede che i cantieri di Viareggio continuino ad essere dedicati alla realizzazione delle navi a vela fino a 60 metri, mentre le dimensioni superiori vengano realizzate a La Spezia e a Marina di Carrara.

I piani strategici sono chiari: il brand Perini Navi realizzerà solo yacht a vela di grandi dimensioni nel rispetto della tradizione e delle linee estetiche, ma “innovazione” sarà la parola chiave per design, sistema velico e per le soluzioni propulsive.

Il piano di produzione Perini Navi ha già in previsione ben 3 consegne, che confermeranno il prestigio del brand, leader assoluto nella vela di grandi dimensioni, oltre che la importante capacità commerciale del gruppo:

-1 ketch di 60 metri con consegna a fine 2023

-1 sloop di 47 metri con consegna nel primo semestre 2024

-1 ketch di 56 metri con consegna a fine 2024

Il nuovo sloop di 47 metri in alluminio è il primo yacht a vela Perini Navi by The Italian Sea Group che mostra l’evoluzione nello stile e nel design grazie al Centro Stile del Gruppo.

I codici stilistici di Perini Navi sono stati reinterpretati con nuova grinta, uno stile più deciso e una netta innovazione nelle scelte estetiche e funzionali che esaltano ancor di più il tradizionale comfort e i grandi spazi tipici degli scafi in metallo.

Tra le innovazioni, l’adozione del carbonio non solo per l’imponente albero di 62,5 metri e il boma, ma anche per le diagonali, le rifiniture e gli accessori di coperta. Lo spirito dinamico di questo 47 metri è ulteriormente accentuato dal sistema fly-by-wire con timoni gemelli per consentire una migliore manovrabilitàin ogni condizione e andatura.

La consegna di questo sloop è prevista per la prima metà del 2024.

EN

THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP: THE PERINI NAVI RELAUNCH PROCEEDS AT FULL SAIL

Three sailing yachts to be delivered by 2024: one 47m sloop, two 56m and 60m ketches

Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group, global operator in the luxury yachting industry, confirms the re-start of operations in the Viareggio and La Spezia production facilities in record time, and the new Perini Navi production plan.

The industrial blueprint designed by Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group Founder & CEO, entails that the Viareggio shipyards continue to be dedicated to the production of sailing vessels up to 60 metres, while vessels in the higher dimensional range will be manufactured in La Spezia and Marina di Carrara.

The strategy is clear: the Perini Navi brand will exclusively build large sailing yachts, respecting tradition and aesthetic lines, but “innovation” will be the keyword for design, sail system and propulsions.

The Perini Navi production plan already includes 3 deliveries, confirming the brand’s prestige as an absolute leader for sailing yachts in the higher dimensional range, as well as the significant business capacity of the Group:

–One 60 metre ketch which will be delivered by the end of 2023

-One 47 metre sloop which will be delivered in the first semester of 2024

-One 56 metre ketch which will be delivered by the end of 2024.

The new 47-metre sloop in aluminium is a Perini Navi by The Italian Sea Group sailing yacht, showing an evolution in style and design thanks to the Group’s Style Centre.

The Perini Navi stylistic codes have been reinterpreted with a new energy, a bolder style and clear innovation in the aesthetic and functional choices which highlight even more the traditional comfort and wide spaces typical of metal hulls.

One of the innovations is the use of carbon not only for the towering 62.5 metre mast and the boom, but also for the diagonals, finishes, and deck accessories.

The dynamic spirit of this 47-metre yacht is further enhanced by the fly-by-wire system with twin rudders which allow for a better manoeuvrability at any condition and speed.

The delivery of this sloop is scheduled for the first half of 2024.