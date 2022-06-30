Hylas H57 wins Red Dot: Product Design 2022 award

A very successful year for the H57 started with the world debut at the Newport International Boat Show 2021. Hylas Yachts is pleased to announce another important achievement: the Hylas H57 has won the prestigious Red Dot: Product Design Award 2022.

“In search of good design” this is the motto of the Red Dot Design Award; one of the largest design competitions in the world, established internationally as a sought after quality mark for good design.

This is the latest addition to the H57’ awards line up, and marks a special moment in the history of the yard. This is the first award focusing primarily on innovative design.

Red Dot Jury said: “The Hylas 57 convincingly marries form with functionality for an improved sailing experience on the high seas.”

“The RedDot award is a great validation of the efforts our design and build teams put into keeping up with the latest technology, materials and consumer demands. Our efforts to be continuously at the cutting edge requires the philosophical mindset that our yachts are always part of an evolution”, says Andy Huang, Hylas CEO.

Hylas Yachts builds ocean-capable cruisers highly sought after by globe-trotting sailors for their seakeeping and comfort. Their latest model, the H57 is designed by Dixon Yacht Design to uphold that legacy, yet evolve the concept with a host of features that make her easy to sail with automated technology and a layout with more open social spaces to enjoy.

The H57 is designed to be handled by a couple with a hull shape that offers speed and comfort offshore, with a solid-lead fin keel designed to reduce side slip while stiffening the hull to accommodate the large 152 sqm sail area.

Twin spade rudders are positioned well above the keel plane to optimize handling performance and provide a built-in backup if a rudder is compromised. Dedicated trim stations confine the sailing work of the H57 to specific deck areas. Electric winches and hydraulic furling systems add fingertip control to tending and reefing the sails. The main, reaching genoa and self-tacking jib all come with powered furling controls as standard.

A sleek hard-top has been incorporated, adding even more comfort and versatility to this bluewater sailing vessel. The hard-top compliments the builder’s goals of introducing updated technology, the most advanced construction techniques, and fresh design lines.

Supported by a carbon reinforced arch, the hard-top provides shelter from sun and rain to the social cockpit. An automated awning extends aft to cover the reversing helm seats to shade the expansive aft deck.

In addition it’s high enough overhead as to be unobtrusive both to the cockpit social area and to the lines of sight from the helm.

The three-stateroom layout onboard the Hylas H57 has been designed to create an easy-living space for a cruising couple who will live aboard or cruise extensively with family and friends. Because Hylas is a true semi-custom builder, owner input on the interior has been a key part of the project.

Bill Dixon’s design has a substantial 17-foot beam and makes the most of over five feet of freeboard to offer good headroom throughout the layout, including the aft owner’s cabin. Wraparound windows and no fewer than a dozen large portlights add to the airy, bright ambience belowdecks.

The owner’s cabin includes a queen berth on centerline accessible from both sides, as well as his- and-hers hanging lockers and drawers. The cabin is served by its own air- conditioning zone, ensuring owner comfort. Comfortable easy chairs positioned in the aft corners of the cabin make the most of the space and offer solitude from guests for reading or conducting business.

The Hylas H57 is constructed of FRP composite using isophthalic gelcoat, cored with closed-cell foam and infused with vinylester resin for a strong, lightweight build.

H57 awards lineup:

Red Dot Award as best Product Design 2022

“Best in Show” Newport International Boat Show 2021

“Best Boat of the Year” Cruising World Magazine 2022

“Best Systems” SAIL Magazine 2022

“Yacht of the Year” Taiwan Boat Building Association 2021