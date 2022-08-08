THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP: INAUGURATO IL PRIMO FLAGSHIP STORE IN USA A EAST HAMPTON, LONG ISLAND

PROSEGUE IL PIANO DI SVILUPPO SUL MERCATO AMERICANO

Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group, operatore globale della nautica di lusso, ha inaugurato il primo flagship store in USA a East Hampton, Long Island, zona di riferimento per la nautica della costa orientale americana.

L’opening, che segna un ulteriore traguardo nel piano di espansione commerciale del Gruppo negli States, è stato realizzato in collaborazione con FGI Yacht Group e Frank Grzeszczak Sr., Direttore vendite America per i brand Admiral e Tecnomar e contribuirà a comunicare la filosofia del gruppo, i brand e le linee di prodotto di The Italian Sea Group a una clientela che si dimostra sempre più interessata alla realtà del cantiere.

Nello showroom, dal classico sapore americano, verranno esposti i modelli dello yacht Admiral Galileo, il megayacht di 80 mt venduto a dicembre 2021 e del Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 che ha riscontrato molto entusiasmo e interesse dal mercato nautico americano.

“L’apertura di questo showroom ci consente di presentare i nostri brand in un luogo di riferimento del mondo del lusso americano – ha dichiarato Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO di The Italian Sea Group. – Questa iniziativa fa parte di un progetto molto ampio, volto a sostenere lo sviluppo internazionale in linea con la cultura, il posizionamento e la strategia del Gruppo”.

“L’espansione nell’East Hampton fa parte del nostro piano strategico di crescita. È estremamente emozionante e siamo orgogliosi di essere l’unica società di intermediazione di superyacht a East Hampton”, ha commentato Frank Grzeszczak Jr, vicepresidente e sales broker di FGI.

EN

THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP: THE FIRST FLAGSHIP STORE OPENED IN THE USA IN EAST HAMPTON, LONG ISLAND

THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR THE AMERICAN MARKET CONTINUES

Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group, a global operator in luxury yachting, has inaugurated the first flagship store in the USA in East Hampton, Long Island, a reference area for the nautical sector on the American east coast.

The opening, which marks a further milestone in the Group’s commercial expansion plan in the States, was carried out in collaboration with FGI Yacht Group and Frank Grzeszczak Sr. The Head of Sales in the Americas for Admiral & Tecnomar and will help to communicate The Italian Sea Group’sphilosophy, brands and product lines to a clientele that is increasingly interested in the reality of the shipyard.

Within the showroom, characterised by a typically American atmosphere, the models of the Admiral Galileo yacht, the 80-meter mega yacht sold in December 2021 and the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, which met with a lot of enthusiasm and interest from the American nautical market, will be displayed.

“The opening of this showroom allows us to present our brands in a key location in the world of American luxury – commented Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group. – This initiative is part of a very broad project aimed at supporting international development in line with the Group’s culture, positioning and strategy”.

“The expansion into East Hampton is part of our strategic growth plan. It is extremely exciting, and we are proud to be the only superyacht broker in East Hampton,” commented Frank Grzeszczak Jr., vice president and sales broker at FGI.