BARCHE A VELA, LA START UP VELETTRICA AL SALONE DI GENOVA

Velettrica, start up italiana altamente innovativa nell’ambito della transizione energetica

Un sistema brevettato di propulsione ibrida vela ed elettrica che può permettere ad una barca a vela di navigare ed alimentare i sistemi di bordo senza l’utilizzo di combustili fossili.

Roberto Baffigo, fisico e grande velista, sarà sabato 24 settembre al padiglione B superiore TECH TRADE AREA STARTUP TA1, per raccontarvi nel dettaglio il suo progetto.