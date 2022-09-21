H2BOAT Announces Fuel Cell Engine system jointly with NUVERA

Companies Will Jointly Explore Zero-Emission Options for Marine Applications

Genoa, Italy- H2Boat®, which is developing a zero-emission energy solution for marine applications, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a provider of heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell engines for on- and off-road mobility and other applications. As part of the partnership, Nuvera will supply its E-45 fuel cell engine to H2Boat for marine Type Approval certification, and subsequently for integration in H2Boat’s forthcoming HP Energy Pack (P>40kW). H2Boat anticipates using Nuvera® E-Series Fuel Cell Engines to expand its marine product line.

H2Boat launched in 2020 in order to introduce sustainable hydrogen technology into the marine sector starting with the pleasure boat sector. H2Boat is part of Bluenergy Revolution, a company spin off of the University of Genoa (Italy) and focused on the research and development of fuel cell, electrolyzer and metal hydride systems, with the aim to develop hydrogen technology solutions for mobile and stationary applications.

According to H2Boat, a marine vessel with an onboard hydrogen system exemplifies how passenger comfort can be achieved while minimizing environmental impact. Unlike boats propelled by internal combustion engines, a fuel cell electric boat can access marine-protected areas. “We want to revolutionize the concept of travel. Reducing vibrations, noise, emissions and energy waste is good but eliminating them is better” said Thomas Lamberti, CEO of H2Boat. “Fuel cells are the first part of our development”.