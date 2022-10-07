The Second-hand Multihull and Refit Show: 7th edition – from 20th to 23rd October 2022

Canet en Roussillon – “always a great opportunity”

An opportunity to admire the huge sandy beach on the banks of the Mediterranean; an opportunity to visit the beautiful department of the Pyrénées Orientales between the sea and the mountains; an opportunity to discover the Occitanie region with its local products, wines and gastronomic delights…

But now it is also time for the seventh edition of the “Occasions du Multicoque et du Refit” (the second-hand multihull and refit show); the only event of its kind dedicated to second-hand cruising multihulls, and the ideal place to come if you are looking for a second-hand catamaran or a trimaran with sails or engines. As soon as you arrive in Canet-en-Roussillon, you can sense that this is the place for multihulls; it is true that CATANA/BALI, one of the leaders in the business is based here, but there are also the hundreds of multihulls down here being spruced up or simply here to be kept warm through the winter…

Multihulls have found their home here and that is particularly true for this Show, “les Occasions du Multicoque et du Refit.” In the harbour area, a travel lift, which is 12 metres wide with a potential lifting capacity of 200 tonnes, has been adapted to take boats with two or three hulls into and out of the water. There is a business cluster of thirty specialist firms, which means this exceptional location has become the home of the refit sector in the Mediterranean.

Around thirty second-hand boats are expected to line up in the harbour entrance at the foot of the brand new ‘ONIRIA’ aquarium. This year, alongside the Show, the organisers will be setting up a forum dedicated to jobs in the boating sector. This initiative aims to meet the needs of this thriving market, which has generated a huge demand for human resources.

This is another opportunity for us to get together to share our passion for yachting and the sea.

See you in Canet en Roussillon from 20th to 23rd October.

PROGRAM



THURSDAY 20

All day long

Forum of nautical professions

11:00 am – Exhibitors village

Inauguration of the seventh edition of the Second hand multihull and refit Show

Afternoon – Conference area

Intervention on the boat by Ethics Yachting

FRIDAY 21ST

All day long

Forum of nautical professions

Morning – Exhibitors village

France Bleu Roussillon broadcast live from the show.

11:00 am and 2:30 pm – Atelier Gréement stand

Seamanship workshop.

SATURDAY 22ND

All day long

Coastal village of yachting and water sports.

From 10:00 am to 11:00 am – Conference area

Testimony of Tamara Klink, Brazilian sailor and author (in french version)

From 11:00 to 12:30 – Conference area

Conference by Christian Buchet, sponsor of the show (in french version)

2:30 p.m. – Atelier Gréement stand

Seamanship workshop.

SUNDAY 23RD

All day long

Coastal village of yachting and water sports.

From 11:00 to 12:30 – Conference area

Conference by Christian Buchet (in french version)

EVERY DAY

Yanmar stand

Training given by a professional mechanic on the maintenance of inboard and diesel engines.

Epure stand

Seamanship Challenge 2022 – Take part in the great seamanship contest on the Epure stand. Tie knots in record time and win numerous prizes!

Neocean stand

Discover the Overboat and come and fly on this small electric hydrofoil catamaran that will revolutionize the world of boating! Don’t hesitate to make an appointment for a test ride directly on the Neocean stand.

Capt’n Boat stand

Sea lovers, come and test your knowledge! Freshwater sailor, amateur or professional skipper, find out which sailor you are by taking the Capt’n Boat quiz. Come and test your knowledge of boating, navigation and the regulations governing the profession of skipper.

Conference area

Speeches by owners on their way to great travel!