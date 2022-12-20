Il 2022 di Fiart: Un altro anno da incorniciare con una produzione da record

Appena un anno fa, allo Yachting Festival di Cannes, Fiart presentava il progetto del nuovo yacht P54, disegnato dall’architetto Stefano Pastrovich, frutto di un percorso di ricerca e sviluppo in grado di coniugare scelte estetiche e funzionali, che ponessero in primo piano spazi e vivibilità, design, eleganza ed elevate prestazioni in crociera.

Ad un anno di distanza, la prima unità venduta è pronta a varcare l’oceano per raggiungere i Caraibi, la seconda unità sarà consegnata in Costa Azzurra in primavera, mentre la terza è già in fase di produzione e solcherà i mari della Grecia.

Il CEO Fiart Giancarlo di Luggo commenta così la calda accoglienza riservata al P54 dal pubblico: “L’immediata vendita delle prime unità e il grande interesse mostrato dal mercato verso P54 sono una conferma della validità di questo progetto. Uno yacht dalle grandi potenzialità, frutto di un grande lavoro di squadra e della passione che guida Fiart lungo una rotta di eccellenza, che si sta sviluppando anche attraverso la realizzazione di una linea completa della gamma P.”.

Parallelamente, la gamma Seawalker, con i modelli SW43 e i recenti SW35 e SW39, lanciati nel 2021, continua l’inarrestabile successo di vendite, che colloca Fiart tra i principali player del settore.

Nella stagione nautica 2021-2022 Fiart ha registrato un significativo aumento della produzione e per la stagione 2022-2023 il cantiere prevede un ulteriore incremento che si aggirerà intorno alle 50 unità, registrando un sold out su tutta la gamma.

Questo importante risultato è stato ottenuto anche grazie ad un ampliamento capillare della rete vendita – a febbraio il debutto negli Stati Uniti – all’incremento della capacità produttiva e ad una ottimizzazione dei processi di produzione.

L’internazionalizzazione è sicuramente tra i fattori chiave di questo successo: attualmente, il 30% della produzione rimane sul territorio italiano, mentre il 70% esce dai confini Nazionali.

Fiart appartiene ad un gruppo solido, operante anche in altri settori, con un attivo superiore ai 500 milioni di euro e ricavi pari a circa 100 milioni, di cui la divisione legata alla produzione di yacht ha prodotto nel 2022 ricavi per circa 27 milioni. Solidità e stabilità, che consentono di guardare con fiducia al futuro e alle sfide dei prossimi anni e che permettono al gruppo di investire in ricerca e sviluppo e di perseguire allo stesso tempo un approccio green oriented.

Tra i principali obiettivi a medio termine, parallelamente all’aumento delle unità prodotte, c’è infatti quello del perseguimento di una sempre maggiore sostenibilità̀ ambientale.

Il ricorso alle energie rinnovabili per coprire il fabbisogno energetico legato alla produzione, con l’installazione di un impianto fotovoltaico sui capannoni dello stabilimento, garantisce già da diversi anni la completa autonomia energetica con la produzione di 300mila kw/h l’anno e sarà il punto di partenza anche nella predisposizione del bilancio di sostenibilità, in agenda per il 2023.

Parallelamente alla produzione di yacht, Fiart annovera anche una divisione dedicata al refitting negli oltre 50.000 mq di spazi coperti e scoperti del cantiere, in grado di assicurare un efficiente servizio di assistenza tecnica, controlli e rimessaggio anche post vendita.

Un altro servizio offerto dalla famiglia Fiart è Fiart Rent, la divisione interamente dedicata al charter, che offre un’esperienza esclusiva agli amanti del mare e del diporto, che anche nel 2022 ha registrato il tutto esaurito.

La flotta Fiart Rent offre yacht dai 33 ai 58 piedi, divisi tra la linea Classic e la gamma Seawalker. Nel 2023 è previsto l’inserimento di un nuovo Seawalker 35 che si aggiungerà alla proposta charter.

Fiart guarda al 2023 con grande entusiasmo e con molti progetti in cantiere, lieta di ritrovare il pubblico e i clienti alle principali fiere di settore: il Miami Boat Show a Febbraio 2023 con la presentazione della linea Seawalker al mercato americano, lo Yachting Festival di Cannes e il Salone Nautico di Genova in autunno, oltre alle fiere locali in Italia e nel resto del mondo in cui sarà presente attraverso i propri partners.

In primavera invece andrà in scena l’evento Inside Fiart, dedicato alla stampa, ai partners ed ai clienti, che avranno l’occasione di toccare con mano le novità ed i progetti 2023-2024 ed assaporare nuovamente la passione e l’amore che guida questo storico marchio.

EN

The 2022 of Fiart: Another year to remember with a record production

Just a year ago, at the Cannes Yachting Festival, Fiart presented the project for the new P54 yacht, designed by architect Stefano Pastrovich, the result of a research and development process capable of combining aesthetic and functional choices, that put space and livability, design, elegance and high performance on a cruise in the foreground.

A year later, the first unit sold is ready to cross the ocean to reach the Caribbean, the second unit will be delivered to the Côte d’Azur in the spring, while the third is already under production and will sail the Greek seas.

Fiart CEO Giancarlo di Luggo comments on the warm welcome given to the P54 by the public: “The immediate sale of the first units and the great interest shown by the market in the P54 are confirmation of the validity of this project. A yacht with great potential, the result of a great teamwork and the passion that drives Fiart along a course of excellence that is developing through the creation of a complete line of the P range”.

At the same time, the Seawalker range, with the SW43 models and the recent SW35 and SW39, launched in 2021, continues its unstoppable sales success, which places Fiart among the main players in the sector.

In the 2021-2022 nautical season Fiart recorded a substantial increase in production and for the 2022-2023 season the shipyard expects a further increase which will be around 50 units, registering a sold out across the entire range.

This important result was also achieved thanks to a widespread expansion of the sales network – the debut in the United States in February – an increase in production capacity and an optimization of production processes.

Internationalization is certainly one of the key factors of this success: currently, 30% of production remains in Italy, while 70% goes beyond national borders.

Fiart belongs to a solid group, also operating in other sectors, with assets exceeding 500 million euros and revenues of approximately 100 million, whose division linked to the production of yachts produced revenues of approximately 27 million in 2022. Solidity and stability, which allow us to look to the future and the challenges of the coming years with confidence, and which allow the group to invest in research and development and at the same time pursue a green-oriented approach.

In fact, one of the main medium-term goals, alongside the increase in units produced, is the pursuit of ever greater environmental sustainability.

The use of renewable energies to cover the energy needs linked to production, with the installation of a photovoltaic system on the factory sheds, has already guaranteed for several years complete energy independence with the production of 300,000 kW/h per year and will be the starting point also in the preparation of the sustainability report, on the agenda for 2023.

In parallel with the production of yachts, Fiart also has a division dedicated to refitting in over 50,000 m2 of covered and uncovered spaces in the shipyard, capable of ensuring an efficient technical assistance service, checks and storage, including after-sales.

Another service offered by the Fiart family is Fiart Rent, the division entirely dedicated to chartering, which offers an exclusive experience to lovers of the sea and pleasure craft, which was also sold out in 2022.

The Fiart Rent fleet offers yachts from 33 to 58 feet, divided between the Classic line and the Seawalker range. In 2023, the inclusion of a new Seawalker 35 is expected, which will be added to the charter proposal.

Fiart looks to 2023 with great enthusiasm and with many projects in the pipeline, pleased to find the public and customers at the main trade fairs in the sector, the Miami Boat Show in February 2023, with the presentation of the Seawalker line to the American market, the Cannes Yachting Festival and the Genoa Boat Show in autumn, and at local fairs in Italy and in the rest of the world where it will be present through its partners.

In the spring, however, the Inside Fiart event will be staged, dedicated to the press, partners and customers, who will have the opportunity to touch the 2023-2024 news and projects firsthand and savor once again the passion and love that drives this historic brand.