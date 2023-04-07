The Italian Sea Group annuncia il varo del nuovo superyacht Admiral 55 metri con gli interni firmati Giorgio Armani

Eleganza e ricercatezza senza tempo

Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group, operatore globale della nautica di lusso, ha varato il nuovo superyacht Admiral 55 metri S-Force Silver Star, i cui interni sono interamente a cura di Giorgio Armani. La vendita, che risale al 2021, è stata finalizzata tramite il broker Jean-Claude Carme di TWW Yachts in rappresentanza dell’armatore.

Il progetto, i cui interni Armani/Casa sono stati curati da Giorgio Armani e il suo Team in collaborazione con il Centro Stile Admiral, interpreta e fonde il DNA dei due brand, per dar vita a un superyacht unico, il cui interior è frutto dell’incontro tra l’eccellenza del mondo della nautica e quello della moda e del design.

“Questo superyacht è l’ulteriore risultato dell’entusiasmante partnership con Giorgio Armani di cui sono estremamente orgoglioso ed è la conferma della nostra capacità di misurarci in progetti unici con brand d’eccellenza, “Made in Italy”, con cui condividiamo i medesimi valori – commenta Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO di The Italian Sea Group – Giorgio Armani è sinonimo di eleganza e ricercatezza senza tempo e la sua visione stilistica contribuisce ad accrescere ulteriormente la nostra sensibilità estetica e a confermare il nostro modello di business orientato alla customizzazione di ogni dettaglio per rendere assolutamente unica ogni nostra opera in feeling con la visione ed il desiderio di ogni armatore”

Linee Esterne

Lo yacht, in acciaio e alluminio, si contraddistingue per il design degli esterni fluido e sinuoso, con linee che scorrono in modo dinamico tra i piani esaltandone lo spirito elegante e sportivo e confermando contemporaneamente gli standard di alta qualità degli yacht Admiral.

Tra i dettagli più innovativi l’area beach club, servita da una modernissima scala per facilitare l’accesso al mare, è unica nel suo genere, caratterizzata da alte pareti laterali completamente vetrate per proteggere dalle giornate ventose e da un’enorme piattaforma prendisole.

Composto da 3 ponti che ospitano un generoso Sun deck aperto, lo yacht vanta 6 cabine di cui 1 armatoriale, 1 VIP e 4 guest e cabine per 11 membri dell’equipaggio.

Sul ponte superiore, le aree esterne ed interne sono collegate tramite una porta di vetro completamente scorrevole che garantisce continuità tra gli ambienti. L’area “touch and go” si affaccia delicatamente sulla silhouette dello scafo, mentre sul sun deck una vasca idromassaggio Jacuzzi su misura garantisce il massimo relax agli ospiti.

Gli Interni

Gli interni Armani/Casa di S-Force Silver Star confermano la filosofia estetica di un lusso essenziale e sofisticato, con ambienti raffinati e toni neutri, sempre molto eleganti e mai eccessivi.

I dettagli sono fondamentali e sottolineano la purezza, la classicità e allo stesso tempo la modernità dello yacht. Il minimalismo delle forme trova il suo contrappunto nell’uso di materiali preziosi e raffinati, come tessuti e marmi di alta qualità, finiture artigianali lussuose ma discrete e un sapiente mix di colori, fra cui l’avorio e l’azzurro, usati in nuances tenui e raffinate.

Onice avorio, marmo palissandro bluette e seta stampata prodotta a Venezia, definiscono un’atmosfera lussuosa ma leggera, nello stile della maison. Un tocco metallico accende di bagliori champagne i dettagli ricercati; il legno di tamo, un acero giapponese dal tono freddo, crea un elegante contrasto apportando tocchi scuri in un ambiente essenzialmente monocromatico.

Sostenibilità

A conferma dell’attenzione di The Italian Sea Group alla sostenibilità, il superyacht S-Force Silver Star è dotato di certificazione Green Plus, una notazione volontaria aggiuntiva rilasciata da RINA sulla base delle prestazioni ambientali.

EN

The Italian Sea Group announces the launch of the new 55-meter superyacht Admiral with interiors designed by Giorgio Armani

Timeless elegance and sophistication

Marina di Carrara-The Italian Sea Group, a global luxury yacht operator, has launched the new Admiral 55-meter superyacht S-Force Silver Star, whose interior is entirely by Giorgio Armani.

The sale, which dates back to 2021, was finalized through broker Jean-Claude Carme of TWW Yachts representing the owner.

The project, whose Armani/Casa interiors were handled by Giorgio Armani and his Team in collaboration with the Admiral Style Center, interprets and merges the DNA of the two brands to create a unique superyacht whose interior is the result of the encounter between the excellence of the nautical world and that of fashion and design.

“This superyacht is the further result of the exciting partnership with Giorgio Armani of which I am extremely proud and is the confirmation of our ability to measure ourselves in unique projects with brands of excellence, “Made in Italy,” with which we share the same values,” comments Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group – Giorgio Armani is synonymous with timeless elegance and refinement and his stylistic vision contributes to further enhance our aesthetic sensibility and confirm our business model oriented to the customization of every detail to make absolutely unique each of our works in feeling with the vision and desire of each shipowner”.

Exterior Lines

The yacht, made of steel and aluminium, is distinguished by its fluid and sinuous exterior design, with lines flowing dynamically between planes enhancing its elegant and sporty spirit while confirming the high-quality standards of Admiral yachts.

Among the most innovative details, the beach club area, served by a state-of-the-art staircase to facilitate access to the sea, is unique, featuring high fully glazed side walls to protect against windy days and a huge sunbathing platform.

Comprising 3 decks housing a generous open sun deck, the yacht boasts 6 cabins including 1 master, 1 VIP and 4 guests and cabins for 11 crew members.

On the upper deck, exterior and interior areas are connected by a fully sliding glass door that provides continuity between spaces. The “touch and go” area delicately

overlooks the hull silhouette, while on the sun deck, a custom Jacuzzi whirlpool guarantees maximum relaxation for guests.

The Interior

The Armani/Casa interiors of S-Force Silver Star confirm the aesthetic philosophy of essential and sophisticated luxury, with refined environments and neutral tones, and appear always very elegant and never excessive.

Details are fundamental and emphasize the yacht’s purity, classicism and at the same time modernity. The minimalism of the forms finds its counterpoint in the use of precious and refined materials, such as high-quality fabrics and marbles, luxurious yet discreet handcrafted finishes, and a skilful mix of colours, including ivory and light blue, used in soft and refined nuances.

Ivory onyx, bluette rosewood marble, and printed silk produced in Venice define a luxurious yet light atmosphere in the house’s style. A touch of metal lights up the sought-after details with a champagne glow; “tamo” wood, a cool-toned Japanese maple, creates an elegant contrast by bringing dark touches to an essentially monochromatic environment.

Sustainability

As a confirmation of The Italian Sea Group’s focus on sustainability, the superyacht S-Force Silver Star has Green Plus certification, an additional voluntary notation issued by RINA based on environmental performance.