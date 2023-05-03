70 multihulls on show in the harbour in La Grande Motte at the 14th edition

14,000 visitors coming from all four corners of the world were able to discover the widest range of pleasure boats in the market: catamarans and trimarans with sails or engines. With some fairly strong winds over the five days, the unlimited enthusiasm that was clearly visible has confirmed the thriving nature of the sector.

The big family of multihulls got together again for the enjoyment of everyone with full ranges on display by some yards; the comprehensive offer available at this show entirely dedicated to multihulls enabled a well-versed public to discover the new products on the market, with some on show for the first time in Europe or indeed in the world.

Over the past few years, boating on two or three hulls has won over sailing enthusiasts and even attracted a new public looking for escape and different sorts of leisure activity. It is true that the range of solutions on offer, including purchasing, charter management or bareboat charter means that everyone is able to discover the sea in complete safety, in the best comfort possible and get right up close to nature.

Boat builders have declared that “sales remain very satisfactory, although far removed from the record figures from 2022,” but “delivery times have become much more reasonable, after reaching a peak of two or even three years. We have to meet the requirements of the demand from clients, which remains strong, while also satisfying their needs in terms of performance, comfort and their awareness of the importance of sailing showing respect for the environment.”

This latest edition has confirmed the trend towards sailing more “cleanly.” There were a lot of new products available concerning propulsion systems, innovative energy solutions, eco-friendly boats and bio-sourced materials.

The Exhibitors’ Village with equipment manufacturers and suppliers becoming even more involved this year with many more turning up, is the best expression of that.

The Multihull Show remains on course and the optimism felt by the trade over the five days that the show was open, remains just as firm. The date has already been noted for the 15th edition in 2024, which will be held from 3rd to 7th April.

