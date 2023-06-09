Nautor Swan launches the first hull of Swan 108

Today marks the launch at the Boatbuilding Technology Centre, the House of Swan in Pietarsaari, of the Swan 108, the first unit of the new generation of Maxi Swan. This is the first model of the new Maxi Swan era, and sees the cooperation of German Frers for Naval Architecture, Misa Poggi for Interior Design and Lucio Micheletti, Micheletti + Partners, for exterior styling.

Built with full carbon hull and deck in epoxy Sprint technology from carbon moulds, the S/Y will be registered with Rina charter classification.

One of the most important innovations is the new dual-acting transom door. This simple yet robustly engineered mechanism, is a major “small” revolution. The stern opens along with part of the aft deck to give the customer an over-sized beach club.

This solution allows to double the space available for this important area of the boat, as well as making the tender management far easier. The beach area does not compromise interior volumes.

On deck, the coamings widen in the aft part of the cockpit, allowing a further outboard position for the steering stations while still maintaining good helm protection. The extra-large main companionway provides an incredible light-well for the interior.

The Swan 108 is the true expression of Nautor Swan philosophy, being faithful to Nautor’s heritage in a very contemporary style.

At the same time, the BTC sees the Swan 88, Swan 108 hull number two and Swan 128 under construction.

“The Swan 108 marks a new era in the Swan Maxi range at Nautor” says Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO. “The project, launched in 2021 during the Regate di Primavera in Portofino, has been like drawing a beautiful painting. Like a painter meticulously chooses his palette, we made a very intense research of talents that were able to put on the table their know-how and blend it with the other, to create a beautiful and unique product.”

The maxi yacht will make her worldwide début at Monaco Yacht Show, from September 27th-30th where the team at Nautor will be delighted to showcase her to guests.