The new Swan 108 hits the Finnish waters

The new Swan 108 has been recently hitting the waters of the Gulf of Ostrobothnia in Finland.

The 33 meters Maxi Swan, which will be débuting at Monaco Yacht Show, from the 27th to 30th September, is the result of the amazing research of talents, skillfully orchestrated by Giovanni Pomati, our CEO, able to put on the table their combined know-how, to create a beautiful and unique yacht. The team at Nautor worked closely with Maestro Germàn Frers for naval architecture, Misa Poggi for interiors, and Micheletti + Partners for the exteriors.

The results of her first seatrials where extremely positive, and she is ready to sail the Mediterranean waters in the upcoming weeks.