FOILINGWORLD OPENING AT BOOT DÜSSELDORF, READY TO SHOW THE MOST ADVANCED TOPICS OF NEW WATER MOBILITY

During this inaugural Foiling World, hosted at boot Düsseldorf in Hall 15 from January 18th to 26th, exhibitors and visitors will be able to witness an entire snapshot of the modern foiling industry, from boards to boats and everything in between. Foiling World will showcase state of art foiling technologies, debates, lectures and the latest topics in foiling, the new era of sailing, towards a sustainable way of mobility on the water.

IMOCA class, The Ocean Race, an exciting insight to the current Vendée Globe and foiling offshore racing, market leaders Flite showing off their latest e-foil technology and Candela presenting their portfolio of flying electric boats. Advanced safety on water with Secumar, eSports and professional foiling simulators, new revolutionary concept boats. Talks with Dee Caffari, Elizabeth Tucker and Cole Brauer (live from the Indian Ocean), just to name a few Foiling World initiatives.

Foiling World is supported by boot and The Foiling Organization with the collaboration of some of the most established global foiling sports and industry players, clubs and organizers such as: Oceanflight, APM Marketing / Starboard, Axis Foils, BirdyFish, Bluegame, Candela, Edorado, Flite, foil.one, MW40 / Sailing Architect, Secumar, Switch / Ziegelmayer and Waka Foils, IMOCA Class, World Sailing, AC Team Germany, SiFly, Foil Drive.

boot’s foiling excellence pole in Hall 15 will feature two AC40 simulators, futuristic equipment produced by McConaghy Boats, made available thanks to “Emirates Team New Zealand” and “AC Team Germany” for all those who wish to test their skills.

Many of the sessions of Foiling World program are the result of an important collaboration between The Foiling Organization and EBI – European Boating Industry, representing the recreational boating and nautical tourism industry in Europe, and are part of the Blue Innovation Dock – Transforming the boating industry for a sustainable future – shaping proactive solutions. Philip Easthill – Secretary General of EBI declared: “Foiling will be one of the main trends in boating in 2025 and we are excited to feature it at the Blue Innovation Dock at boot Düsseldorf. We are thrilled to be hosting The Foiling Organization and creating a fascinating program on-stage.”

The launch of the MW40 Offshore Foiler, designed by Wilson-Marquinez Naval Architects, in collaboration with Sailing Architect marketing & development agency is scheduled on January 18th. MW40 is the answer to the worldwide demand for foiling offshore racing yachts. In 2021 Wilson-Marquinez showed the sailing community the design of this unique 12.2m LOA. Now MW40 is ready to be built and set sail, according to the World Sailing Offshore Regulation Monohull Categories.

On January 22nd at 15:30, Foiling World Project Manager Rowan Gyde, will connect with US sailors Cole Brauer (runner-up at Global Solo Challenge 2023-2024) and Elizabeth Tucker onboard Class 40 “First Light”, for a live public interview from the Indian Ocean.

Onsite at Foiling World and online via Virtual Regatta and Discord, E-sailing will be the focus of attention in partnership with the Swedish Sailing Federation, Royal Swedish Yacht Club and Tristan Peron (aka @Asere) E-Sailing expert. A 9 person e-sailing station will play host to tutorial and workshop opportunities for beginners, competitors will then battle it out from 22-24 January, with the winner winning an all expenses paid trip to Foiling Week 2025 in Malcesine, Italy. All those interested to take part can register at: https://form.jotform.com/250084388674062

With e-sports exploding in popularity around the world, over 300 million participants worldwide and an estimated revenue of over US$4 billion, the importance of the sailing and foiling communities capitalising is crucial. On January 23rd Foiling World will host a round table bringing together national sailing federations, organisers, sponsors and other key actors in the industry to discuss the next steps in e-sailing.

British sailor Dee Caffari – the first woman to sail solo non-stop around the world in both directions and the only woman to have sailed non-stop three times around the world – will give a brilliant “Foiling Keynote” speech on the main stage of the boot Sailing Centre (Hall 15) on January 23rd at 17:30, together with founder and president of The Foiling Organization Luca Rizzotti. Caffari stated: “It is a pleasure to join Foiling World at the world’s largest yacht and watersports show, boot Düsseldorf. We are seeing more foiling every year, and I am excited to share more about this aspect of our sport which is growing in popularity, participation, and performance across the whole spectrum of water mobility.”

On January 24th at 15:00, Foiling World will host the presentation of the OD Metis 45, the new foiling racer conceived by Sangiorgio Marine owner and engineer Edoardo Bianchi with designer Gianluca Guelfi to fill the gap between the 40 footers and the Imoca 60, a good and economical solution to sail the oceans with a crew of up to six.

The Foiling Organization is the accelerated networking path towards foiling development for the global foiling industry and its professionals, conceived and promoted by the We Are Foiling events ecosystem.

PROGRAM

This is the program of talks and initiatives offered by The Foiling Organization and EBI – European Boating Industry, during Foiling World. It may be subject to changes.

Saturday 18 January

Foiling World, Hall 15

Candela C-8 Presentation

14:00 | Foiling World, Hall 15

MW40 World “premiere” (foiling monohull) and press conference

“Sailing Architect” by Willem Jan Landman & Wilson + Marquinez Naval Architecture

Tuesday 21 January

Foiling World, Hall 15

Candela P-12 Presentation

13:30 – 14:15 | Surf, Hall 17

An introduction to The Foiling Organization and Foiling Week

Speaker: Luca Rizzotti – The Foiling Organization

14:15 – 15:00 | Surf, Hall 17

Discussion on eSports in foiling & the next generation

Speakers: Christian Harding – Svenska Seglarförbundet, Bruno Giuntoli – The Foiling Organization, Rowan Gyde – The Foiling Organization

Wednesday 22 January

Foiling World, Hall 15

eSports foiling – DAY #1 – In partnership with Swedish Sailing Federation, Royal Swedish Yacht Club and Tristan Peron (aka @Asere) E-Sailing expert

13:30 – 14:15 | BID, Hall 10

Insights from the foiling world | Foiling Cities – Urban technologies and future solutions

Moderator: Marcus Krall

Speakers: Francis Hueber – Caponnetto Hueber, Brigitte Junker, Luca Rizzotti – The Foiling Organization

15:30 – 16:00 | Foiling World, Hall 15

Live interview to Cole Brauer and Elizabeth Tucker by Rowan Gyde – The Foiling Organization

Thursday 23 January

Foiling World, Hall 15

eSports foiling – DAY #2 – In partnership with Swedish Sailing Federation, Royal Swedish Yacht Club and Tristan Peron (aka @Asere) E-Sailing expert

13:30 – 14:15 | Surf, Hall 17

Foiling transitions from leisure to sport

Moderator: Höppner – kommunication

Speakers: Katja Berkhout – Managing Director Flite Europe, Luca Rizzotti – The Foiling Organization

17:30 – 18:00 | Sailing Centre Main Stage, Hall 15

Foiling Keynote

Dee Caffari – Around the world sailor, Luca Rizzotti – The Foiling Organization

18:00 | Foiling World, Hall 15

Happy Hour offered by boot

Friday 24 January

Foiling World, Hall 15

eSports foiling – DAY #3 – In partnership with Swedish Sailing Federation, Royal Swedish Yacht Club and Tristan Peron (aka @Asere) E-Sailing expert

Foiling World, Hall 15

Candela presentation – CEO Gustav Hasselskog

14:15 – 15:00 | BID, Hall 10

Panel discussion: building the future fleet. Advanced materials and innovative production techniques

Moderator: Kristine Recke

Speakers: Luca Rizzotti, Francesco Belvisi, Silja Teege, Holger Ambroselli

15:00 | Foiling World, Hall 15

OD Metis 45 – A new foiling standard

Moderator: Luca Rizzotti

Speakers: Edoardo Bianchi – Sangiorgio Marine, Gianluca Guelfi – Yacht Designer

17:00 – 18:00 | Foiling World, Hall 15

Sail4Earth Networking drink in partnership with MW40 & Sailing Architect by Willem Jan Landman

Saturday 25 January

14:15 – 15:00 | BID, Hall 10

Flagship foiling – America’s Cup, SailGP, E1 Series

Moderator: Kristine Recke

Speakers: Luca Rizzotti, AC Team Germany

15:30 – 16:00 | Sailing Centre Main Stage, Hall 15

High performance foiling: from grassroots to the Olympics and beyond

Moderator: Rowan Gyde – The Foiling Organization

Speakers: Olivia Piana – Axis Foils, Jeremy Pochman – 11TH HOUR RACING

Sunday 26 January

15:30 – 16:00 | Sailing Centre Main Stage, Hall 15

Foiling: the trickle down effect

Moderator: Luca Rizzotti – The Foiling Organization