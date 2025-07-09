3 MONTHS BEFORE THE GRAND PAVOIS LA ROCHELLE, 5 ESSENTIAL POINTS!

The Grand Pavois La Rochelle 2025 boat show is expected to attract 800 international brands, 700 boats, including 300 afloat, over 70,000 visitors over six days, an average of 100 previews and new boats, 1,500 trials and navigation tests.

The Grand Pavois La Rochelle: THE major event for the French and European boating industry and all those with a passion for nautism.

Dates 2025: in La Rochelle (France) from TUESDAY 23 TO SUNDAY 28 SEPTEMBER

(Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm, closing at 6pm on Sundays).

Economy: The autumn economic event for the French and European marine industry

Founded in 1973, the ‘one for real fans”will be celebrating its 53rd edition this year, and remains one of the world’s leading in-water boat shows. Once again, the show will welcome some 700 boats, including 300 afloat. More than 70,000 visitors are expected over six days, and it will give the French and European boating industry a chance to take the pulse of the year 2026. An autumn event, the Grand Pavois La Rochelle aims to be a true reflection of the French and European nautical industry, with 800 international brands in attendance, and remains THE economic event of the autumn to find out the state of health of the French and European nautical industry.

Key facts: Perfectly representative of the largest number of French and European registrations, the Grand Pavois La Rochelle will be one of the key economic indicators for 2025/2026 for yachting professionals, and for this important segment of the blue economy and the world of the sea.

A guest of honour with Fort Boyard

A true jewel of our heritage, Fort Boyard proudly represents the identity of the Charente-Maritime region, which it promotes both in France and internationally. Conceived by Louis XIV, inspired by Napoleon I and completed under Napoleon III, it has played host to film legends such as Alain Delon and Lino Ventura, as well as challenging the most intrepid participants in the cult TV show ‘Fort Boyard’. Unfortunately, as robust as it may seem, Fort Boyard has been under attack from the waves and the weather for several decades and is now under threat. The Department of Charente-Maritime has embarked on a major project to save this monument, and has joined forces with the ‘Fondation du Patrimoine’ to run a sponsorship campaign. Taking advantage of its status as guest of honour at the Grand Pavois La Rochelle 2025, this is an opportunity to mobilise as many people as possible: Save Fort Boyard!

Key facts: Grand Pavois Organisation will be donating €1 from every ticket sold to the Fondation du Patrimoine as part of Fort Boyard’s visit as guest of honour and to make a contribution to the restoration project.

Eco-navigation & Sustainable Innovations, an ever-expanding area!

The Grand Pavois La Rochelle is focusing on the theme of Eco-navigation & Sustainable Innovations with EDF by welcoming, this year, more than 50 companies and startups dedicated to this theme. Initiated in 2019, the partnership with EDF aims to present, at the show, the solutions aimed at decarbonising the maritime sector, which are and will be on the market tomorrow. This area, which will be divided into 2 parts, will showcase products both afloat and ashore. Boats with electric or hybrid engines, recharging stations for ports, electric thrusters and engines, specific eco-designed equipment, ecological antifoulings, shipyard reconditioning, possibilities for converting thermal boats to electric and hybrid, dismantling of pleasure boats, architects and design offices, committed associations, etc. So many solutions to discover during the 6 days of the show!

Key facts: A 5th round table organised by EDF, partner of the space, will be held as part of the Grand Pavois La Rochelle, on the theme of ‘electric propulsion and bio-sourced materials’. The godfather of this event will be Roland Jourdain, sailorman and Chairman of We Explore.

Diving and nautical water sports, stars of the Grand Pavois Beach in 2025

The Minimes beach will be hosting the Grand Pavois Beach for the 2nd year running. While one of the main themes will be to promote nautical water sports such as wingfoil, windfoil, sailing dingies and rowing activities such as kayaking and paddle boarding, this year the spotlight will be on diving!

This year, the Grand Pavois Beach area will be focusing on diving, with freediving and scuba diving baptisms, underwater discovery trails, meetings with well-known divers and adventurers, virtual reality activities, equipment exhibitions and presentations.

It should be noted that the priority will continue to be to open up to as many people as possible, and above all to brands of water sports, including diving, in order to promote the practice and promotion of all these activities that bring in new users and create new passions, all in a spirit of fun and sharing. Also worth noting is the introduction of supervised baptisms and trials in the pool and/or at sea, with the support of the exhibiting brands and the area’s partners, including the French Sailing Federation.

Key facts : A new activity at the Grand Pavois Beach, with a focus on diving in 2025. Equipment, trials, supervised first dives, meetings, films, VR……

Themed areas for all passions

The Grand Pavois La Rochelle aims to be the ‘one for real fans’. A number of themed areas are available for all interests: afloat Boats, on land Boats, Multihulls, Equipment, Services & Tourism, Eco-navigation & Sustainable Innovations with EDF, Fishing space & Grand Pavois Fishing, Event Boats, Boutique & Art & Deco Hall, Guest of Honour, Charter & Cruising, Heritage & Know-How… Remember that the Grand Pavois La Rochelle is the only show to have its feet in the sand and include a beach in its exhibition with the new Grand Pavois Beach area!

Key Facts: All members of the French Sailing Federation can enter the show free of charge on presentation of their licence. Tickets are already available online, so you can plan ahead and avoid queuing to enter the show.

Things to remember…

Grand Pavois La Rochelle, the one for real fans

The venue: Port des Minimes in La Rochelle

The dates 2025: Tuesday 23 to Sunday 28 September 2025 – 10am to 7pm except Sunday 6pm

Visitors: 70,000 visitors expected over 6 days

Guest of honour: Fort Boyard

Themed areas for all passions: Boats afloat and ashore, Multihulls, Equipment, Services and Tourism, Charter & Cruising (new), Heritage & Know-How (formerly Heritage & Tradition); Fishing & Grand Pavois Fishing; Grand Pavois Beach (new); Event Boats; Trial Boats; Guest of Honour; Eco-navigation & Sustainable Innovations with EDF…

Photos free of copyright in high definition – Espace Presse www.grand-pavois.com – Photo credits: O. Blanchet and JM. Rieupeyrout / GPO

More informations : www.grand-pavois.com

