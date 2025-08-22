NICE BOATING TOMORROW, THE NEW INTERNATIOANAL SUBSTAINABLE BOATING EVENT

-The first international event is dedicated exclusively to sustainable navigation

-A four-day boat show, combined with a two-day international forum. An international event that aims to be the leading international gathering for the future of boating, promoting media coverage of innovations, exchanges, sharing, and exemplary initiatives in eco-friendly boating.

The nautical and maritime sectors are undergoing major changes. Faced with environmental challenges and new expectations from boaters, they are reinventing themselves, and eco-friendly navigation is now an integral part of our daily lives and our future.

Recreational boating, a symbol of freedom and leisure at sea, is now at a crossroads. It is now faced with an imperative: to fully integrate the principles of sustainable development. The challenges are many and varied, ranging from the preservation of marine ecosystems to changes in practices, products, and technologies. This evolution-revolution is reflected in new construction materials, new propulsion methods, new architectural designs, new equipment, new services, new degree programs at schools and universities, and more.

Environmental and societal challenges

Regulations are also changing, with low-emission navigation zones, bans on the use of combustion engines on certain lakes, rivers or parts of the sea becoming widespread, and marine protected areas being developed. Boaters are also increasingly aware of their ecological impact and are demanding products and solutions that meet their more stringent environmental protection expectations. Whether it’s trying out new activities, buying a new boat or new equipment, there is a clear desire and willingness today to spend time on the water without generating a high carbon footprint.

In addition, technological innovation (electrification, biofuels, bio composites, recyclability, etc.) is transforming the industry. New technologies are evolving rapidly, and propulsion can come from a wide variety of sources, including electric and hybrid engines, hydrogen, solar, wind, methanol, and more. Shipbuilding is also undergoing major changes, with new products replacing polyester and paints, and fabrics and deck coatings improving, with increasing use of bio-based materials and recycled resins. Architects are designing more energy-efficient shapes, and schools and universities are offering degrees in sustainable development.

Let’s meet at NICE BOATING TOMORROW MARCH 19-22, 2026

From March 19 to 22, 2026, NICE BOATING TOMORROW will be the first international nautical event dedicated exclusively to sustainable boating and aims to lay the foundations for a new nautical ecosystem: more sustainable, more innovative, more accessible, and forward-looking. The four-day event will take place in Nice on Quai Amiral Infernet, right next to the new OcéaNice convention center.

NICE BOATING TOMORROW is divided into two main events:

-An exhibition area on land and afloat with stands in tents and in an exhibition hall, as well as boats afloat with the possibility of sea trials (March 19-22),

-A two-day international forum in the new OcéaNice convention center with conferences, workshops, and round tables with international speakers (Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20).

The 8,000 m² of exhibition space on land and afloat will be a place for meeting and exchange with shipyards, equipment manufacturers, start-ups, naval architects, marina managers, maritime transport and tourism companies, local authorities, service companies, and more. NICE BOATING TOMORROW aims to be a platform for exchange and trade between players in the recreational boating industry, those involved in the development of eco-friendly technologies, boaters, new and future enthusiasts, and the public, who need to be increasingly aware of the importance of the oceans and the steps they can take to enjoy more responsible boating activities.

NICE BOATING TOMORROW therefore aims to go beyond simply exhibiting boats and equipment, positioning itself as a laboratory for ideas, innovations, and trends.



Nice, at the heart of the Mediterranean AND of sustainable boating

Internationally renowned and always looking towards the French Riviera, Nice is the perfect location for this event. Delivered in April 2025 to host UNOC – the United Nations Ocean Conference bringing together 130 heads of state – the brand new OcéaNice convention center has several spaces that will welcome the Forum, as well as a 1,300 m² rooftop offering a 360° panoramic view of the sea, and an esplanade that will provide the exhibition space along the quay where the boats will be exhibited.

The organizers

With over 50 years of experience in the nautical world, creator and organizer of Grand Pavois La Rochelle as well as international boat shows in China and Brazil, Grand Pavois Organisation (GPO) aims to remain attentive to professionals, the nautical industry, and its new markets. NICE BOATING TOMORROW will be a tool for the service of the exhibitors, enabling everyone to move together towards sustainable and cleaner boating!