GRAND PAVOIS LA ROCHELLE 2026: EXPANDING TO A BROADER AUDIENCE WITH NEW THEMATIC SPACES

The 2026 edition of Grand Pavois La Rochelle, the international in-water boat show, will be marked by a spirit of innovation with the introduction of new thematic areas. A distinctive feature of the Grand Pavois La Rochelle, these dedicated spaces are designed to make the show accessible to all visitors, from experienced boaters and sailing enthusiasts to newcomers eager to discover the world of boating.

While Grand Pavois Organisation and its flagship event firmly committed to meeting the expectations of the loyal boating community that has supported the show for decades, the boat show organizers are equally focused on attracting new audiences and inspiring anyone interested in exploring the many facets of nautical activities.

Maintaining its position among the leading international boat shows, demonstrating a strong capacity for innovation, and anticipating the major trends shaping the marine industry are key priorities to Grand Pavois La Rochelle’s development strategy. The show strives to remain closely connected to marine industry professionals while creating new opportunities for beginners, families and the wider public to engage with the boating lifestyle and the maritime world.

Creation of a new “On-the-Water Experience” Area

Already recognized for its experiential approach through sea trails boat show thanks to its sea trials, demonstrations and introductory sessions, Grand Pavois La Rochelle will take this concept a step further in 2026 with the launch of a brand-new “On-the-Water Experience” Area.

The concept is simple: visitors will no longer come merely to admire boats alongside the pontoons — they will have the opportunity to get aboard and experience life at sea for themselves.

While many visitors are fascinated by the boating world, a significant number have never actually spent time on the water. This new area will offer accessible and enjoyable outings aboard sailing boats and motorboats, allowing visitors to discover the pleasure of boating firsthand, experience the sensations of being at sea and gain confidence in a welcoming and reassuring environment.

Whether with family, friends or fellow enthusiasts, participants will enjoy a unique and memorable experience while discovering that boating is accessible to everyone – not just to experienced sailors and boat owners.

The objective is no longer simply to admire boats, but to offer visitors an authentic on-the-water experience. By complementing its exhibition offer with hands-on activities, Grand Pavois La Rochelle continues its evolution towards a more immersive and experience-led event, in line with visitors’ growing desire for meaningful and memorable experiences.

These sailing and motorboating outings will allow visitors to connect with the boating lifestyle firsthand, creating lasting memories and moments worth sharing. Through short discovery trips and accessible maritime adventures, the new area will bring an additional dimension to the show, enriching the visitor experience and reinforcing Grand Pavois La Rochelle’s unique identity among international boat shows.

The aim is straightforward: to make boating and water-based activities more accessible, approachable and enjoyable for everyone.

At Grand Pavois La Rochelle, don’t just admire the sea — experience it!

Among the experiences on offer: Sailing excursions aboard sailing boats, motorboat outings through the picturesque Pertuis waters, discovery cruises to La Rochelle’s historic Old Harbour, trips around the iconic “Phare du Bout du Monde” lighthouse and more.

A Dedicated Tourism Area

The creation of a fully dedicated Tourism Area within Grand Pavois La Rochelle is both a natural and strategic development. Today, boating is no longer solely about boat ownership; it has evolved into a way of travelling, exploring new horizons, and enjoying unique experiences both on and by the water.

Modern visitors are increasingly seeking authentic, meaningful and memorable experiences. While many attendees may not own a boat or have an immediate purchase project, they share a common aspiration: the desire for maritime escape and discovery.

The Tourism Area responds directly to these expectations by showcasing nautical destinations, coastal experiences, maritime ecotourism initiatives, and alternative ways to discover and enjoy the boating lifestyle. The exhibition thus becomes a true gateway to maritime travel, bringing together French and international coastal destinations, islands, marinas, tourism boards, sustainable tourism stakeholders, and providers of nautical activities and services.

With this new feature, Grand Pavois La Rochelle further strengthens its position as a leading showcase for maritime tourism experiences, fully aligned with major global travel trends such as experiential tourism, slow travel, nature-based holidays, soft mobility, digital-detox escapes, and sustainable tourism. A world where the sea and boating naturally embody the aspirations of today’s travelers.

Japan, Guest of Honour 2026

Grand Pavois La Rochelle is proud to welcome Japan as its Guest of Honour for the 2026 edition, under the banner of elegance, innovation and a deeply rooted maritime heritage.

Comprising more than 6,800 islands and surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and the seas of East Asia, Japan has cultivated a unique relationship with the sea for centuries. A source of livelihood, trade, inspiration and technological excellence, the maritime world remains an integral part of the nation’s identity and culture.

The Japanese Pavilion will offer visitors a unique opportunity to discover the richness and diversity of Japan’s nautical industries, expertise and traditions. It will also serve as a platform for dialogue and exchange between maritime cultures, fostering new connections and opportunities between international stakeholders.

Recognized worldwide as a leading force in boating, marine electronics, technological innovation, shipbuilding and sport fishing, Japan embodies a unique blend of ancestral know-how and cutting-edge technologies.

By welcoming Japan as Guest of Honour, Grand Pavois La Rochelle reaffirms its commitment to celebrating the diversity of maritime cultures while building bridges between tradition and innovation, and between East and West. This special participation will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the 2026 edition.

According to Anaïs Lheureux, CEO of Grand Pavois La Rochelle:

“As a leading international boat show and a benchmark event for boating enthusiasts, Grand Pavois La Rochelle has a responsibility to open the world of boating to the widest possible audience and encourage greater participation in nautical activities. This commitment is fully shared by our Board of Directors and by the marine industry professionals who exhibit at the show each year.

The creation of these two new dedicated areas perfectly reflects our ambition: to bring more people closer to the sea and to showcase the many ways it can be experienced. Whether individually, with friends or as a family, boating and maritime activities offer accessible, enriching and memorable experiences for everyone.

All sectors of the marine industry are interconnected, and our collective strength lies in our ability to work together and convey a shared message: the sea is open to all. More than ever, our mission is to inspire people to discover, experience and embrace the maritime world.”