Conflitto Israelo-Palestinese, il giacimento di gas Leviathan conteso tra le parti

Scritto da Redazione Internazionale, News

Roma-“A largo delle coste israeliane ci sono enormi risorse di gas naturale, parliamo di Leviathan, uno dei giacimenti di gas più grandi al mondo nel Mar Mediterraneo”, lo afferma il Presidente di FederPetroli Italia Michele Marsiglia a seguito del conflitto che sta investendo i territori palestinesi ed israeliani.

Continua Marsiglia “Possiamo parlare di religione, di territori occupati e di altre variabili tra i due popoli ma da anni l’interesse è focalizzato sullo sfruttamento delle risorse minerarie Offshore. Sfruttando l’enorme bacino di gas sia Israele che i territori palestinesi potrebbero raggiungere un’indipendenza energetica e diventare nello stesso tempo esportatori del gas estratto e prodotto. Geograficamente, l’area che si affaccia sul Mar Mediterraneo e’ strettamente collegata alla Striscia di Gaza. Se anche la zona di terra sotto controllo dell’Autorità Palestinese riuscisse a trovare fondi finanziari da parte altri paesi arabi per lo sfruttamento delle risorse, in un solo anno sia la Striscia che la zona della West Bank (Cisgiordania) non avrebbero più bisogno di Israele per il proprio fabbisogno energetico, considerando che oggi la Striscia vive di corrente alternata durante il giorno. Parliamo di 50 chilometri di area in estensione di giacimento in acque profonde a circa 1.500 metri”.

“C’è gas per oltre 50 anni di autonomia, Leviathan in piena produzione di idrocarburo sconvolgerebbe gli equilibri commerciali del Medio Oriente” conclude Marsiglia.

English

Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Leviathan gas field disputed between the parties

“Off the Israeli coasts there are big natural gas resources, we are talking about Leviathan, one of the largest gas fields in the world in the Mediterranean Sea”, said the FederPetroli Italia’s President Michele Marsiglia, on the conflict that is affecting the Palestinian and Israelis territories.

Marsiglia says “We can talk about religion, occupied territories and other variables between the two people but for years the interest has been focused on the exploration of Offshore mineral resources. Exploiting the giant gas basin, Israel and the Palestinian territories both could reach an energy independence and at the same time became exporters of the extracted and produced gas. Geographically, the area in front of the Mediterranean Sea is closely linked to the Gaza Strip. If the land under the Palestinian Authority control could find funds from other Arab countries for the resources exploitation, in just one year the Strip and the West Bank area would no longer need Israel for their energy requirements, in fact during tha day the Strip lives with alternating electricity. We are talking about of 50 kilometers of gas field extention with 1,500 meters deep water”.

“There is gas autonomy for over 50 years, Leviathan in hydrocarbon full production could upset the Middle East trade balance” Marsiglia said.