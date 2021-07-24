Alexey Molchanov Achieves: His Third World Record during Vertical Blue 2021

On the penultimate day of Vertical Blue 2021, Alexey Molchanov did it again. That is, he singlehandedly nabbed his third world record of the competition with a constant weight bi-fins dive to 118m in a dive time of four minutes and 38 seconds. What is so astonishing about this incredible achievement is not only that he went so deep and stayed so long but that after a week+ of diving that he was so fresh. Moreover, this was the third World Record garnered by Molchanov, as he set one on the very first day in FIM and again on the 4th day in CWT to 131m – each of these dives more fantastic than the next and when you add them up cumulatively in one competition it becomes simply superhuman.

“I am very happy to have been able to take the bi-fins record deeper, and to do so in the fins that bear my name,” said Alexey. “I want to fine tune some things to make the descent more streamlined, and to quicken the rate of my descent but I know what to adjust and I will.” Ever the perfectionist Molchanov is always looking for even more efficiencies in his performances.

Photo Credits: Daan Verhoeven