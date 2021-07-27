La più numerosa flotta ClubSwan dell’anno si prepara per la Copa del Rey

-38 imbarcazioni in gara in One Design, suddivisi nelle classi ClubSwan 50, ClubSwan 42 e ClubSwan 36

-Cinque Swan 45 e due ClubSwan 42 gareggeranno nelle classi ORC

-È il terzo di quattro eventi della The Nations League

-Gli attuali leader del circuito si sfidano per difendere il primo posto, ma ogni barca è in grado di salire sul podio

Palma si sta preparando per accogliere la più numerosa flotta ClubSwan vista quest’anno in Mediterraneo. La 39ma Copa del Rey vedrà scendere in acqua, dal 2 al 7 agosto, tre classi one design ClubSwan, insieme a molte altre classi che parteciperanno a questa importante regata.

La flotta di monotipo a marchio Swan attira l’attenzione non solo per il numero di unità partecipanti, ma anche per la sua eleganza sportiva. Parteciperanno 38 imbarcazioni ClubSwan: 16 ClubSwan 50, 11 ClubSwan 42 e 11 ClubSwan 36, compresi gli esordienti Black Seal, battente bandiera del Guernsey e Mini Ravenger dalla Svezia. Ci sono anche cinque Swan 45 e due ClubSwan 42 iscritti nelle classi ORC, che regateranno insieme a una nutrita flotta di avversari. In totale, le barche Swan rappresentano circa il 40% degli scafi in regata.

“Siamo felici di partecipare ancora una volta con tre classi ClubSwan a una regata importante e iconica come la Copa del Rey qui a Palma”, dichiara Enrico Chieffi, Vice-Presidente di Nautor. “Si tratta di un campo di regata splendido e molto adatto alle linee eleganti e alle impressionanti prestazioni delle nostre barche. È anche la terza regata su quattro della The Nations League e di conseguenza ci aspettiamo un’agguerrita competizione per il podio”.

La capitale di Maiorca è una delle tappe preferite degli armatori Swan. Oltre alla bellezza del centro storico, con le cime della Serra de Tramuntana che si stagliano sullo sfondo, offre alcune tra le brezze leggere più adatte alla navigazione di tutto il Mediterraneo. I concorrenti adorano solcare le acque calme del Golfo di Palma generalmente ravvivate da una costante brezza marina che soffia fino a 12 nodi da sud-ovest.

Oltre ad essere un evento eccezionale di per sé, la Copa del Rey è una delle quattro regate che determineranno il vincitore della The Nations League. Dopo i due eventi che si sono svolti fino a oggi, Hatari di Marcus Brennecke guida la classifica dei ClubSwan 50 con un punto di vantaggio su Cuordileone, con Onegroup subito dietro. A Palma, tutte e tre le barche cercheranno di sfruttare al massimo le proprie possibilità.

Nella classe ClubSwan 42, Pedro Vaquer Comas punta a consolidare la vittoria ottenuta con Nadir nella Sardinia Challenge, seguito da Koyré – Spirit of Nerina di Luca Formentini. Ma a Palma la flotta è più numerosa e quindi la posta in gioco è più alta.

Nella classe ClubSwan 36 la battaglia è ancora più serrata. Vitamina di Andrea Lacorte e G-Spot di Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio si sono continuamente alternati al comando nel corso della stagione e sono ora a pari punti. Far Star, Fra Martina e Sixth Sense li seguono da vicino e tutte le barche hanno possibilità di vittoria.

Gli Swan 45 regateranno nelle classi ORC, dopo gli ottimi risultati della precedente Copa del Rey nel 2019, dove Rats on Fire aveva ottenuto un secondo posto nella classe ORC2, mentre From Now On si era invece classificato terzo. Anche quest’anno ci si aspetta che queste veloci barche e i loro esperti equipaggi possano puntare alla vittoria.

Un altro aspetto caratterizzante della The Nations League, è la possibilità per le barche di ottenere punti per la propria nazione. Dopo le prime due regate della stagione ClubSwan, in testa si trova l’Italia, tallonata da Germania e Russia. I giochi sono ancora aperti, in vista dell’evento finale, il The Nations Trophy sempre a Palma dal 14 al 18 settembre.

“I nostri armatori amano la Copa del Rey perché offre condizioni meteo ottimali e una navigazione davvero divertente”, dichiara Federico Michetti, che guida le attività sportive Swan tramite il ClubSwan Racing. “Sarà sicuramente una battaglia di virate, di velocità e di scelta del lato del campo di regata. Tutto il team ClubSwan Racing sarà a disposizione per fornire supporto durante l’evento”.

EN

Biggest ClubSwan fleet of the year gears up for the Copa del Rey

-38 ClubSwan boats set to race across ClubSwan 50, ClubSwan 42 and ClubSwan 36 classes

-Five Swan 45s and Two ClubSwan 42s race in the ORC classes

-Third event of four in The Nations League

-Leaders duel for first place, while any boat is capable of a podium place

Palma is gearing up to welcome the biggest fleet of ClubSwan yachts seen in the Mediterranean so far this year. The 39th Copa del Rey will see three ClubSwan one design classes take to the water from 2 to 7 August, alongside several other classes that join this high-end regatta.

By entry numbers alone, not to mention sporty elegance, ClubSwan is the headline act of the regatta. No fewer than 38 ClubSwan yachts have registered to race. Among them, 16 ClubSwan 50s, 11 ClubSwan 42s and 11 of ClubSwan 36s, including the racing debut of the Guernsey registered Black Seal and Mini Ravenger of Sweden. There are also five Swan 45s and two more ClubSwan 42s registered in the ORC classes, racing alongside a big fleet of competitors. Together, Swan’s boats account for some 40 per cent of the regatta.

“We are delighted once again to attend this important and iconic event, Copa del Rey here in Palma, with three ClubSwan classes,” said Nautor Group Vice-President Enrico Chieffi. “It is a wonderful backdrop and a very fitting venue for our boats with their exquisite lines and impressive performance. It is also the third regatta of four in The Nations League, so we are expecting blistering competition for podium places.”

The Mallorcan capital is a favourite pit stop for Swan owners. Besides the beauty of the old town, with the peaks of the Serra de Tramuntana rising in the background, it offers some of the best light wind sailing in the Med. Competitors typically face calm waters in the Bay of Palma and a steady sea breeze of up to 12 knots that builds in from the southwest.

As well as being an outstanding event in its own right, the Copa del Rey is one of the four regattas that will determine the winner of The Nations League. After two events to date, Marcus Brennecke’s Hatari leads the ClubSwan 50 rankings by one point over Cuordileone, with Onegroup close behind. All three boats will fancy their chances in Palma.

In the ClubSwan 42 class, Pedro Vaquer Comas is looking to build on his success in Nadir in the Sardinia Challenge, chased by Luca Formentini in Koyré – Spirit of Nerina. But the fleet is bigger in Palma, raising the competitive stakes.

It is even closer still in the striking ClubSwan 36 division. Andrea Lacorte’s Vitamina and Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio’s G-Spot have constantly swapped the lead this season, and both are now tied on points. Far Star, Fra Martina and Sixth Sense are all snapping at their heels, however, with all the boats capable of a win.

The Swan 45s are racing in the ORC classes, where they enjoyed success in previous Copa del Rey in 2019. Rats on Fire scored a podium second in the ORC2 class, with From Now On close behind in third place. Expect to see these fast, expertly handled boats pushing hard for victory this year as well.

The Nations League has an extra twist to it, as boats score points for their national flag. After the two regattas of the ClubSwan season to date, Italy leads but Germany and Russia are steaming up behind. There is everything to play for ahead of the League’s closing event, The Nations Trophy in Palma from 14-18 September.

“Our owners love the Copa del Rey because it offers amazing sheltered conditions and really champagne sailing,” says Federico Michetti, head of Swan sports activities at ClubSwan Racing. “This is going to be all about the tacking battles, speed of the hoist and decisions about which side of the course to sail. The whole ClubSwan Racing team will be there to provide support throughout the event.”