Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series moves season final to Italy as Azerbaijan stop gets cancelled

The Red Bull Cliff Diving stop in Baku, Azerbaijan planned for October 16 has been cancelled. Red Bull and Deniz Mall took this decision in light of health concerns. We trust that this decision will be understood and respected by everyone.

As a consequence, the coronation of the season’s World Series champions will be celebrated in the European home of cliff diving, Polignano a Mare. For the second time since 2018, the charming town in the south of Italy will provide the backdrop for the Grande Finale for the world’s best cliff divers.

After the kick off in a brand-new location in France in mid June and an exciting Oslo Exhibition event at the Opera House in Norway’s capital city, the World Series will next head to its most historic stop: Mostar’s famous Old Bridge. Following this, the 12 men and 12 women will still have to prove their skills at Downpatrick Head, another first-time location on Ireland’s west coast, before heading into the final in Italy to fight for the highly contested King Kahekili Trophy.