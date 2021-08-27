MotoSurf WorldCup Kazan-MSWC: Returns in Style

After a one-year absence, the UIM MotoSurf WorldCup returns for another round of the Championship in the Asian continent and the sports capital of Russia – Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan.

The city of Kazan will welcome around 50 riders from 7 different countries on the river of Kazanka for a three-day event held from the 28th to the 30th of August. Europe will be represented by Czech Republic, Slovakia, Belgium and Russia, while Asia will be represented by South Korea and India. The USA flag will be carried by recent MotoSurf Games winner Jordan Davlin from Texas.

All the riders competing on motorized surfboards will face the river of Kazanka for the first time on Saturday during free practice sessions and qualifiers. The action will continue with three heats on Sunday, fighting for the highest rank. The Finals are scheduled for Monday during the famous festival of the Day of Kazan.

The one to watch is definitely Nikolas Blaha from Czech Republic, who claimed two victories in the previous races in the Open category and leads the Championship by 29 points ahead of the 2019 World Champion Lukáš Záhorský. Besides 9 Russian riders we can also look forward to seeing Jordan Davlin – winner of the MotoSurf Games in Sebring, Florida and currently the fastest rider in the American continent. Jonghoon Lee, Down Kim and Haemi Lee will represent South Korea. Belgium has a strong presence too as Laureen Thellin is hoping to conquer the Kazan podium alongside her compatriot and off-shore powerboating World Champion, Alain Coppens. MotoSurf is a worldwide sport and welcomes Indian team Aliasgar Calcutawalla from Mumbai, India. Aneta Šacherová leads the Women’s Class with amazing performances from the first two races in Czech Republic and Belgium.

Unstoppable Eliška Matoušková, proved her form by winning the first round of MSWC in Jedovnice and her main rival Linda Lukscheider taking the highest position in Belgium. There is no doubt they will compete for the highest rank again! The Rookies category is full of talent aiming for higher levels of performances every year. The leader of the Championship Alex Lukscheider and his biggest rival Matyáš Novotný are about to shine on the water again!

Besides the classic petrol-powered boards, there will be an Electric Challenge which is the first ever fully electric competition in the field of powerboating. Due to the different format of racing, the head-to-head battle will consist of 8 riders competing for the Championship title. Spectators can expect thrilling racing and really close overtakes during the entire competition.

Photo Credits: MotoSurf WorldCup Kazan