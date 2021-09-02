Marina Militare Nastro Rosa – Days 3 to 6

With a really tight start, given right in front of the dams of the port of Civitavecchia, the second leg of the European Double Mixed Offshore Championship began: this is the main event of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, organized by Difesa Servizi SpA, Marina Militare and SSI Events under the aegis of EUROSAF.

Led by Team Belgium (Jonas Gerckens and Sophie Faguet), protagonist on the pin of an unusual start on port tack, and by Team ENIT (Alberto Bona and Cecilia Zorzi), winner of the Genova-Civitavecchia, the ten Beneteau Figaro 3 after a quick tacking under the external dams of the port, put the bow towards north to reach Giannutri, the first buoy of a route that will then point south towards Palmarola, Ventotene, Ischia and Naples where, depending on the arrival time, the route could be lengthened with a tour of Capri.

Meanwhile, the Diam 24 and kite foil regattas ended. Six races completed by the trimarans, with the guys from Team France, winners of the first three races, who anticipated Team Oman by two points and the girls from Intesa San Paolo-CC Aniene, led by the former world champion Nacra 17 Maelle Frascari, of seven. After the appointments in Genova and Civitavecchia, Team France is leading the overall standings, albeit on equal points with the Omani, winners in Genoa.

Among the kite foils there was a new affirmation by Lorenzo Boschetti: the leader of the Italian ranking list had already turned out to be the man to beat between the narrow buoys of Genoa and in Civitavecchia he repeated himself, overtaking Flavio Ferroni and Andrea Di Lisa.

As mentioned, with the departure of the Beneteau Figaro 3 and the Amerigo Vespucci training ship, set sail to continue the training campaign this morning at 9, the entire Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour caravan now moves towards Gaeta and the Flavio Gioia Nautical Base, where it will be positioned the Regattas Village and where, starting tomorrow morning, will be the Diam 24 and the kite foil.

Photo Credits: MMNRT/ZGN