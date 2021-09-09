Sale la “febbre” Swan in vista dell’attesissimo Swan Nations Trophy di Palma di Maiorca

-La flotta Swan si prepara alla terza edizione del The Nations Trophy

-Quello dal 14 al 18 settembre è l’evento conclusivo della Nations League 2021

-Nautor’s Swan ha rivitalizzato lo spirito di competizione tra nazioni

-La Germania guida la Nations League con 66 punti, tallonata dall’Italia e quindi dalla Russia

-Nuovi team da Turchia e Norvegia

Dopo due anni di intense regate, questo mese la flotta Swan OD si riunisce a Palma di Maiorca per decidere chi vincerà l’ambito The Nations Trophy assegnato alle imbarcazioni della nazione che avranno raggiunto il miglior risultato combinato in due delle tre classi Swan One Design. Quattordici Paesi, rappresentati da più di 30 imbarcazioni (suddivise in tre classi ClubSwan), scenderanno, dunque, in acqua dal 14 al 18 settembre, per conquistare punti utili a spingere la propria “bandiera” verso la vittoria.

Al termine di quattro giorni di appassionanti competizioni, conosceremo finalmente il Paese che solleverà il Nations Trophy concludendo la Nations League di quest’anno.

«Questo evento rappresenta l’apice del progetto Nations League e ci sta particolarmente a cuore perché è stato concepito, sia per offrire alle regate One Design di alto livello una visibilità globale, sia per ripristinare, nel mondo della vela, la competizione tra nazioni al fine di esaltare il gentlemen yachting e l’amicizia tra Paesi diversi», spiega Leonardo Ferragamo, Presidente Nautor Group. «Quest’anno, nonostante le difficoltà, vedremo oltre 30 yacht One Design provenienti da 14 nazioni competere non per una vittoria personale, ma per onorare la bandiera del proprio Paese. E sarà qualcosa di indimenticabile».

La classifica parziale, dopo tre regate finora disputate, è guidata dalla Germania (seguita a stretto giro dall’Italia), che beneficia di un punto bonus, in quanto nazione che ha ottenuto il miglior risultato nella Nations League dello scorso anno (terminate le regate di Palma, sarà stilata anche la classifica finale per la Nations League 2021 e il vincitore riceverà, a sua volta, un punto bonus).

All’ultima edizione del Nations Trophy, disputata nel 2019, l’Italia ha conquistato il primo posto, seguita da Germania e Russia. Oggi, tra le 14 nazioni in gara, ci sono la Norvegia, che ritorna dopo i lunghi mesi di lockdown, e la Turchia, che esordisce per la prima volta in assoluto. I vincitori del Nations Trophy saranno premiati con una meravigliosa creazione del celebre argentiere fiorentino Buccellati, mentre, coloro che conquistano la Nations League, riceveranno un mezzo modello in edizione speciale realizzato da Luca Ferron.

«Ogni stagione barche ed equipaggi diventano sempre più forti e ci aspettiamo competizioni molto serrate anche a livello individuale», dice Federico Michetti, responsabile attività sportive Swan al ClubSwan Racing. «Ma dato che il Nations Trophy è un evento unico, che si svolge ogni due anni, gli occhi saranno tutti puntati sulla nazione vincente qui a Palma. Non sarà una vittoria facile e questo la renderà ancora più ambita e prestigiosa».

Il Nations Trophy è una regata fondamentale all’interno della ricca stagione agonistica riservata agli Swan One Design, nonché il penultimo evento dell’anno e, ovviamente la competizione “individuale” tra le imbarcazioni delle Classi ClubSwan 36, ClubSwan 42 e ClubSwan 50 è particolarmente serrata. Le performance sono ai massimi livelli soprattutto tra il gruppo leader di yacht che si contendono la vittoria.

Se tra i CS36 a contendersi il gradino più alto del podio sono G-Spot, Vitamina e Farstar, nella classe CS50, dove la classifica è ancora aperta, a lottare per il primo posto ci sono almeno sei barche. Tra i più piccoli CS42 la battaglia è tra Natalia and Nadir, ma le prestazioni di questi sportivissimi yacht sono talmente alte e vicine, che non si escludono sorprese sul podio…

Tra i nuovi arrivati nel circuito ci sono due CS50s – Tango and Proxflyer -, giunti dalla Norvegia dopo una lunga pausa dovuta alle restrizioni Covid; il CS36 Bracing Breeze è stato, invece, noleggiato da uno skipper turco. Per i quattro giorni di regata, la splendida baia di Palma vedrà la sua famosa brezza di mare alternarsi a condizioni di vento più sostenuto: una gioia per i tattici locali!

Ancora una volta Nautor’s Swan è sinceramente grato al Real Club Nautico de Palma per la sua squisita e calorosa accoglienza.

EN

Temperature rising ahead of Swan’s unique Nations Trophy in Palma

-Swan fleets preparing for the third edition of the Nations Trophy

-Event from 14-18 September is also the culmination of The Nations League

-Nautor’s Swan is revitalising the spirit of competition between nations

-Germany leads The Nations League on 66 points, closely followed by Italy, then Russia

-New entries from Turkey and Norway

Two years of racing comes to a head in Palma this month, when the Swan one-design fleet gathers to contest The Nations Trophy. The best performing boats under each national flag contribute valuable points to propel their nations towards victory. Fourteen countries, represented by more than 30 boats across three ClubSwan classes will take to the water from 14-18 September to battle it out.

Four days of intense racing in Palma will decide the country that lifts The Nations Trophy – and bring a close to this year’s Nations League series.

“This event is the pinnacle of the global Nations League project which we have tremendously at heart as it was conceived to establish quality One Design Racing to a high visibility level and to bring back in the world of sailing the competition between Nations as a way of enhancing gentlemenlike confrontation between countries and friendship among them” says Leonardo Ferragamo, Nautor Group President. “This year, despite the situation, we will see more than 30 one design attending from 14 nations to compete not for their own pride, but for their entire country and it will be something inspiring”

One bonus point has already been secured by Germany, as the top-performing nation in last year’s Nations League. When the racing in Palma is over, the final rankings for the 2021 Nations League will also be calculated and that winner will receive a bonus point too. After three regattas so far this season, Germany leads Italy by a narrow margin.

At the last edition of the Nations Trophy in 2019, Italy took the top spot, followed by Germany and Russia. This time round, no fewer than 14 nations are competing, as Norway emerges at last from lockdown and Turkey joins for the first time ever. The winners will be awarded an exceptional piece of art from the renowned Florentine silversmith Buccellati. The winners of The Nations League will receive a special half-model crafted by Luca Ferron.

“These boats have been getting stronger and stronger throughout the season, and the individual competition will be fiercer than ever,” said Federico Michetti, head of Swan sports activities at ClubSwan Racing. “However, The Nations Trophy is a very special event held every second year, and all eyes will be on the winning nation as determined by the best performing boats in Palma. Victory is hard-fought and the winners go home bursting with pride.”

Of course, The Nations Trophy is also a key regatta in the Swan one-design racing season, and the penultimate event of the year. Boats in the ClubSwan 36, ClubSwan 42 and ClubSwan 50 classes are competing for personal glory as well. Performance is peaking, with a handful of boats in each of the highly competitive ClubSwan fleets fancying their chances of success.

G-Spot, Vitamina and Farstar will continue to scrap for first place among the CS36s. In the CS50 class, where the scoring has been more open, half a dozen boats are in strong contention for the lead. Among the smaller CS42 fleet, Natalia and Nadir are locked in a duel. But so close is the racing in these highly developed one designs, that any of the boats is capable of scoring a podium finish.

New entrants to the circuit include two CS50s – Tango and Proxflyer, whose Norwegian owner is finally released from Covid travel restrictions. The CS36 Bracing Breeze has been chartered for the event by a Turkish skipper.

Four race days should deliver a mixture of the fine settled sea breezes for which Palma is renowned, plus the chance of some stronger winds – all on the sheltered waters of the Bay of Palma with its beautiful backdrop. Local knowledge is a big plus here.

Once again, Nautor’s Swan is very grateful to the Real Club Nautico de Palma for hosting the event.