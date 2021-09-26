La Scarlino Cup #2 si è conclusa con una giornata senza regate, a causa del maltempo e della forte brezza da sud-est

Durante il fine settimana sono state disputate un totale di 9 regate. Realteam Sailing è in testa sia alla Scarlino Cup #2 che al TF35 Trophy 2021.

Quasi a voler agevolare la decisione finale della stagione inaugurale della TF35, Scarlino ha offerto una calda brezza tra i 6 e gli 11 nodi, acqua piatta e cielo azzurro sulla scintillante costa toscana per il giorno di apertura delle regate. Dopo due regate di prova, il leader in carica, Realteam Sailing è uscito dai blocchi di partenza rivendicando subito due vittorie nelle prime due regate ufficiali.

Al contrario, il rivale più vicino, Alinghi di Ernesto Bertarelli, ha impiegato più tempo a scaldarsi, iniziando la giornata al terzo posto, arrivando secondo nella seconda prova e chiudendo la giornata con una vittoria.

Condizioni simili per il 2° giorno, che ha visto disputarsi tre regate, prima che il vento iniziasse a soffiare oltre i 16/18 kts, costringendo il Presidente del Comitato di Regata, Benoit Deutsch, a rimandare le regate al giorno successivo.

Bella brezza da sud per il 3° giorno di regata, con condizioni estive, un’altra giornata ottimale nel Golfo di Follonica, per la tappa finale della stagione TF35 ha che visto Realteam Sailing di Esteban Garcia rivendicare due primi posti in tre regate, estendendo ulteriormente il proprio vantaggio sul gruppo degli inseguitori.

Così, la finale di stagione della TF35 a Scarlino è andata al Realteam Sailing di Esteban Garcia, co-skipper Jérôme Clerc, salito in vetta alla classifica di 8 punti davanti ad Alinghi, inseguito al 3’ posto da Spindrift.

L’evento di Scarlino ha visto anche il coronamento della prima edizione del Trofeo TF35, il circuito 2021 della classe t-foil, il cui podio ha coinciso esattamente con quello della tappa: Realteam Sailing, seguito da Alinghi e Spindrift.

Dopo due eventi successivi a Marina di Scarlino, il commento generale degli skipper presenti è stato positivo, e la maggior parte di loro ha potuto affermare un grande miglioramento delle prestazioni dei propri team, grazie alle condizioni di vento costanti del Golfo di Follonica.

“Sul percorso la flotta si sta riorganizzando”, ha osservato il Principal Race Officer Benoit Deutsch. “Il livello generale è in crescita evidente, ci sono tre team che spiccano, ma è sempre meno netto il vantaggio. Team Sailfever, Ylliam e Zoulou stanno acquistando consapevolezza e agganciando i primi”.



Soddisfazione è stata espressa da Riccardo Bortolotti, Resort Manager di Marina di Scarlino: “È stato un onore ospitare il kick off in mare aperto di questi straordinari catamarani. Abbiamo messo insieme tutti i nostri sforzi per accogliere al meglio le squadre e i proprietari.

La presenza qui ha rappresentato un grande spettacolo, con macchine volanti mai viste prima nelle nostre acque. Speriamo di darvi il benvenuto di nuovo nel prossimo futuro: questo è solo un ‘arrivederci’.

Ernesto Bertarelli, skipper di Alinghi e presidente della classe TF35, al termine della la premiazione ha dichiarato: “Anche in occasione di questo secondo evento alla Marina di Scarlino abbiamo potuto regatare in condizioni meteo ideali. Per noi è stato molto importante testare le imbarcazioni in mare confrontandoci con la navigazione con onda che per le barche foiling, in determinate condizioni meteomarine, può rappresentare un problema.

Abbiamo imparato molto e torneremo l’anno prossimo, tutti i team sono entusiasti. Abbiamo ricevuto un’accoglienza eccezionale a terra, per questo ringrazio Leonardo Ferragamo e tutto lo staff della Marina di Scarlino, dello Yacht Club Isole di Toscana e quanti hanno contribuito al successo dell’evento e della nostra presenza. Un ringraziamento anche a Omega e PelleP, i partner che supportano la nostra attività.”

L’impegno del cantiere Scarlino Yacht Service e della Marina di Scarlino, che hanno saputo gestire una notevole sfida logistica, viste le dimensioni e la delicatezza delle barche in regata, è stato enorme.

Accanto allo yacht club, la consolidata presenza di Rigoni di Asiago, per dare un tocco di dolcezza all’accoglienza dei regatanti, con un occhio sempre attento alla sensibilità ambientale e alla qualità ed etica dei prodotti.

Solo una boccata d’aria fresca, e lo spettacolo tornerà nel Golfo di Follonica, con il Costiere di Scarlino a fare da sfondo, dal 6 al 10 ottobre, per la 44CUP, che vedrà il Campionato del Mondo di Classe RC44.

ENGLISH

The Scarlino Cup n.2 came to an end with a no racing day, due to stormy weather and strong South Eastern breeze. A total of 9 races has been sailed along the weekend. Realteam Sailing takes the lead both on the Scarlino Cup #2 and on the 2021 TF35 Trophy.

As if easing the teams into the final decider of the inaugural TF35 season, Scarlino delivered a warm sea breeze between 6 – 11 knots, flat water and blue skies on the sparkling Tuscan coast for the opening day of racing. After two practice starts and two practice races, it was business as usual for fleet leaders Realteam Sailing who came out of the starting blocks firing to claim two wins in the first two official races.

In contrast, closest rivals Ernesto Bertarelli’s Alinghi warmed up slowly, starting the day in third, taking second in race two, and finishing the day on a high with a win.

Similar conditions for the 2nd day, that saw three races disputed, before the wind begun to blow over 16/18 kts, forcing the Race Committee Chairman, Benoit Deutsch, to postpone racing to the day after.

Nice Southern breeze for the 3rd racing day, with summertime conditions, another top of the range day off Scarlino, for the TF35 season final saw Esteban Garcia’s Realteam Sailing claim two bullets from three races, further extending their lead over the chasing pack.

So, the TF35 season final in Scarlino went to Esteban Garcia’s Realteam Sailing, co-skippered by Jérôme Clerc, risen to the top of the leaderboard by 8 points ahead of Alinghi, chased by 3rd comer, Spindrift.

Scarlino event also saw the crowning of the first edition of the TF35 Trophy, the 2021 circuit of the t-foil class, that went to Realteam Sailing, followed by Alinghi and Spindrift.

After two subsequent events at Marina di Scarlino, the general comment of the attending skippers was positive, and most of them could state a great improvement in performance of their teams, thanks to the consistent wind conditions of Follonica Gulf.

“On the racetrack the fleet is regrouping,” observed Principal Race Officer Benoit Deutsch. “The overall level is rising, there are the three stand out teams, but it is increasingly with less of a lead. Team Sailfever, Ylliam and Zoulou are coming back strong and hooking in the leaders.”

Satisfaction has been expressed by Riccardo Bortolotti, Resort Manager at Marina di Scarlino: “It has been an honor to host the kick off on open waters for these extraordinary catamarans. We put all our efforts together to welcome the teams and the owners at our best.

The presence here represented a great show, with such flying machines never seen before in our waters. We do hope to welcome you again in the next future: it is just an ‘arrivederci’.”

Ernesto Bertarelli, Alinghi’s skipper and president of the TF35 class, at the end of the award ceremony declared: “Also on the occasion of this second event at the Marina di Scarlino we were able to race with ideal weather conditions. It was very important for us to test the boats at sea by comparing ourselves with wave navigation which for foiling boats, in certain weather and sea conditions, can be a problem. We have learned a lot and will be back next year, all the teams are enthusiastic. We received an extraordinary welcome ashore, for this I thank Leonardo Ferragamo and all the staff of the Marina di Scarlino, the Yacht Club Isole di Toscana and all those who contributed to the success of the event and our presence. Thanks also to Omega and PelleP, the partners who support our business.”

The commitment of the Scarlino Yacht Service shipyard and the Marina di Scarlino, which managed a considerable logistical challenge, given the size and delicacy of the boats in racing, was enormous.

Alongside the yacht club, the consolidated presence of Rigoni di Asiago, to give a sweet touch to the welcome of the racers, with an eye always attentive to environmental sensitivity and the quality and ethics of the products.

Just a breath of fresh air, and the show will return to the Gulf of Follonica, with the Costiere di Scarlino as the backdrop, from October 6 to 10, for the 44CUP, that will see the World Championship of RC44 Class.