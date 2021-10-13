mercoledì, Ottobre 13, 2021
HomesportAsian Windsurfing Championship 2021 - Day 1
sportaltroRegateNewsInternazionale

Asian Windsurfing Championship 2021 – Day 1

By Redazione

Oman Sail welcomed sailors from around the world to Al Mussanah marking a return of sailing events this quarter of the year. The Asian Windsurfing Championships kicked off today at the Barcelo Mussanah Resort, bringing together a select group of talented windsurfers in the Techno293, Techno293Plus as well as the brand-new foiling Formula Windsurfing class, which is making its debut at the championships this week.

Under light winds the predominantly-Omani fleet showcased the depth of local talent across all classes and demonstrated the potential of Oman as a world-class sporting venue after an enforced hiatus.

The 2021 Asian Windsurfing Championships is the first in a busy period for Oman Sail and Al- Mussanah Sports City. Next two months youth and experienced sailors from around the world are set to touch down in the Sultanate to compete in 7 sailing events.

Day 1 – Overall Results T293
1) Abdullah Al Sarhi 3.0
2) Omar Al Qartoubi 9.0
3) Abdulrahman Al Mujaini 9.0

Day 1 – Overall Results Formula Foil
1) Abdualmajeed Al Hadhrami 3.0
2) Makhtar Al Mujaini 8.0
3) Hammad Al Mujaini 10.0

Articolo precedenteGRUPPO BOERO E PROGETTO MEDITERRANEA, UNITI PER UN FUTURO SOSTENIBILE
Articolo successivoGIOIA TAURO: scarsa adesione allo sciopero proclamato da O.R.S.A.
Redazione
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Carica altri

POPULAR POSTS

ISSN (ON-LINE) 1970-5816 Reg. e Aut. Tribunale di Brindisi n° 8/06 del 22/03/06 R.O.C. n°14251 del 04/05/2006

direttore@ilnautilus.it

Seguici

© Il Nautilus Theme by Grafika