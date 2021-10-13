Asian Windsurfing Championship 2021 – Day 1

Oman Sail welcomed sailors from around the world to Al Mussanah marking a return of sailing events this quarter of the year. The Asian Windsurfing Championships kicked off today at the Barcelo Mussanah Resort, bringing together a select group of talented windsurfers in the Techno293, Techno293Plus as well as the brand-new foiling Formula Windsurfing class, which is making its debut at the championships this week.

Under light winds the predominantly-Omani fleet showcased the depth of local talent across all classes and demonstrated the potential of Oman as a world-class sporting venue after an enforced hiatus.

The 2021 Asian Windsurfing Championships is the first in a busy period for Oman Sail and Al- Mussanah Sports City. Next two months youth and experienced sailors from around the world are set to touch down in the Sultanate to compete in 7 sailing events.

Day 1 – Overall Results T293

1) Abdullah Al Sarhi 3.0

2) Omar Al Qartoubi 9.0

3) Abdulrahman Al Mujaini 9.0

Day 1 – Overall Results Formula Foil

1) Abdualmajeed Al Hadhrami 3.0

2) Makhtar Al Mujaini 8.0

3) Hammad Al Mujaini 10.0