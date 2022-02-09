Yacht Club Isole di Toscana: Stagione Regate 2022

Da marzo a ottobre sei eventi di portata internazionale, attese oltre ottomila presenze in 25 giorni di regate. Gli Swan One Design e i TP52 scelgono ancora la Marina di Scarlino. Il porto turistico Marina di Scarlino diventa lo scenario della grande vela, ospitando armatori e atleti di grande fama.

Scarlino-Lo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana si appresta ad affrontare una nuova intensa stagione velica: da marzo a ottobre numerose saranno le manifestazioni che vedranno diverse classi di imbarcazioni monotipo e derive tra le più prestigiose al mondo sfidarsi nelle acque maremmane.

L’attenzione all’ambiente e l’impegno a organizzare eventi eco-sostenibili rappresentano ormai da anni il presupposto irrinunciabile dell’attività della compagine scarlinese, di concerto con Marina di Scarlino e il Resort.

“Una stagione come quella che ci accingiamo ad ospitare riconferma il valore della sinergia tra lo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana, il Comune di Scarlino, il cantiere Scarlino Yacht Service e la Marina di Scarlino con il suo Resort. Siamo convinti che lo sport della vela – spiega il General Manager di Marina di Scarlino Stefan Neuhaus – rappresenti un elemento fondamentale per lo sviluppo economico locale e per la crescita dei flussi turistici internazionali qualificati. La sfida si fa ogni anno più eccitante, accogliendo circuiti velici d’eccellenza.”

L’anno agonistico dello Yacht Club prenderà avvio con un fine settimana dedicato agli Swan One Design (25-27 marzo), in occasione dei quali circa venti equipaggi tra ClubSwan 50 e ClubSwan 36 testeranno le loro capacità tecniche nel golfo, di fronte alla Marina di Scarlino, per prepararsi al circuito The Nations League 2022, che vedrà il proprio inizio nelle stesse acque, come già avvenuto nel 2021.

Il calendario proseguirà con la prima tappa delle Melges World League, che da quest’anno vedrà le due classi Melges 14 e Melges 20 riunite in un unico evento dal 7 al 10 aprile, periodo in cui approderanno a Scarlino flotte di velisti da tutta Europa. Sono attese una quarantina di imbarcazioni, divise nelle due classi.

A chiudere il mese di aprile uno dei due eventi clou della stagione della compagine scarlinese, che vedrà dal 26 al 30 l’organizzazione del Swan Tuscany Challenge, tappa del circuito The Nations League, che per la quarta volta consecutiva ha scelto le acque di questo meraviglioso golfo della Maremma. Le tre classi ClubSwan 50, Swan 45 e ClubSwan 36 attrarranno alla Marina di Scarlino oltre 30 equipaggi, schierando sulla linea di partenza i velisti più celebri al mondo.

Il mese di maggio, invece, vedrà spostare il baricentro sulla vela leggera, con l’Europa Cup ILCA (12-15 maggio), manifestazione che vedrà il Golfo di Follonica riempirsi letteralmente di vele, visto che sono attese circa 300 imbarcazioni. L’impegno logistico sarà intenso, ma con la collaborazione dei due circoli del golfo, Club Nautico Follonica e GDV LNI Follonica, verrà adottata una macchina organizzativa già più volte testata.

A chiudere il primo atto della stagione una classe e un evento molto ambiti: il Campionato Nazionale Flying Dutchman (17/19 giugno).

Nel periodo estivo lo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana si dedicherà all’organizzazione di attività di avviamento alla vela dedicate ai giovani del territorio e ai turisti, integrando l’offerta turistica all’insegna dello sport e del tempo libero nel rispetto dell’ambiente.

Il golfo sarà di nuovo sotto i riflettori a settembre, e il programma 2022 non poteva finire meglio che con una tappa dell’ambito circuito 52 Super Series, anche in questo caso un graditissimo ritorno.

Le straordinarie imbarcazioni TP52, classe che vede schierati armatori e velisti di altissimo livello, si contenderanno la penultima tappa del circuito dal 26 settembre al 1 ottobre, regalando immancabile spettacolo e un grandioso fine di stagione.

Lo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana può godere del supporto del Comune di Scarlino, di Marina di Scarlino, Scarlino Yacht Service e Resort Baia Scarlino.

“Come ente pubblico – dichiara il sindaco di Scarlino Francesca Travison – non possiamo che ringraziare lo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana per l’impegno che ogni anno dedica all’organizzazione di manifestazioni sportive di altissimo livello, e non solo. L’attività portata avanti dal club si allarga anche ad altri ambiti, penso all’offerta turistica e alla diffusione dello sport della vela, anche questi importantissimi per il nostro territorio. La sinergia che si è creata in questi anni fa ben sperare per il futuro: quando pubblico e privato lavorano insieme i risultati arrivano e riflettono su tutta l’economia del territorio.”

Ad affiancare la stagione del Club, il consolidato rapporto con l’azienda di eccellenza Rigoni di Asiago, con la quale la passione per il mare, l’ambiente e le energie pulite sono valori condivisi.

CLICCA QUI PER SCARICARE LA PRESENTAZIONE DI OVERVIEW DELLA STAGIONE REGATE 2022.



ENGLISH

Six international events from March to October, over eight thousand attendances expected in 25 days of racing. The Swan One Design and TP52 choose the Marina di Scarlino once again.

Marina di Scarlino becomes the setting of great sailing, hosting renowned owners and athletes.

Scarlino-The Yacht Club Isole di Toscana is getting ready to face a new intense sailing season: from March to October there will be numerous events that will see different classes of one-design boats and some of the most prestigious dinghies in the world challenge each other in the Maremma waters.

Attention to the environment and commitment to organizing eco-sustainable events have for years now been the unmissable prerequisite for the activity of the Scarlino association, in strict collaboration with Marina di Scarlino and the Resort.

“A season like the one we are about to host reconfirms the value of the synergy between the Yacht Club Isole di Toscana, the Municipality of Scarlino, the Scarlino Yacht Service shipyard and the Marina di Scarlino with its Resort. We are convinced that the sport of sailing – explains the General Manager of Marina di Scarlino Stefan Neuhaus – represents a pivotal element for local economic development and for the growth of qualified international tourist flows. The challenge becomes more exciting every year, welcoming excellent sailing circuits. “

The sail-racing year of the Yacht Club will start with a weekend dedicated to Swan One Design (25-27 March), during which about twenty crews between ClubSwan 50 and ClubSwan 36 will test their technical skills in the gulf, in front of the Marina di Scarlino, to prepare for The Nations League 2022 circuit, which will see its start in the same waters, as already happened in 2021.

The calendar will go on with the first stage of the Melges World League, which from this year will see the two classes Melges 14 and Melges 20 brought together in a single event from April 7 to 10, a period in which fleets of sailors from all over Europe will arrive in Scarlino. About forty boats are expected, split into two classes.

To close the month of April one of the two key events of the season, the Swan Tuscany Challenge from 26 to 30, one event of The Nations League circuit, which for the fourth consecutive time has chosen the waters of this wonderful gulf of Maremma. The three classes ClubSwan 50, Swan 45 and ClubSwan 36 will attract over 30 crews to the Marina di Scarlino, fielding the most famous sailors in the world on the starting line.

The month of May, on the other hand, will see the center of gravity shift to Olympic sailing, with the Europa Cup ILCA (12-15 May), an event that will literally see the Gulf of Follonica filled with sails, given that more than 300 boats are expected. The logistic commitment will be intensive, but with the collaboration of the two local clubs, Club Nautico Follonica and GDV LNI Follonica, an organizational machine that has already been tested several times will be adopted.

To close the first act of the season a very coveted class and event: the National Flying Dutchman Championship (17/19 June).

During the summer, the Yacht Club will deal with organizing sailing school activities for young people in the area and tourists, integrating the tourist offer in the name of sport and leisure, while respecting the environment.

The gulf will again be in the spotlight in September, and the 2022 program could not end better than with one event on the coveted 52 Super Series circuit, again a very welcome return.

The extraordinary TP52 boats, a class in which owners and sailors of the highest level are lined up, will compete for the penultimate stage of the circuit from 26 September to 1 October, offering an unmissable show and a great end to the season.

The Yacht Club Isole di Toscana can enjoy the support of the Municipality of Scarlino, Marina di Scarlino, Scarlino Yacht Service and Resort Baia Scarlino.

“As a local authority – declares the mayor of Scarlino Francesca Travison – we can only thank the Yacht Club Isole di Toscana for the commitment it dedicates every year to the organization of top-level sport events, and much more. The activity carried out by the club also extends to other areas, I am thinking of the tourist offer and the diffusion of the sport of sailing, which are also very important for our territory. The synergy that has been created in recent years bodes well for the future: when public and private work together, the results arrive and reflect on the entire local economy.”

To support the Club season, the consolidated relationship with the company of excellence Rigoni di Asiago, with which the passion for quality, sea, environment and clean energy are shared values.