UIM XCAT World Championship 2022 Round 1- Fujairah (UAE)

The CATS are back! Prepare your engines for the UIM XCAT World Championship. From the 4th of March until the 6th of March, the cream of the crop of the powerboating world will be locking horns with each other on the majestic shores of the ‘Mountain Emirate’, Fujairah (UAE).

Generally, power boats consist of a high power-to-weight ratio and a hull design that allows for easy planing, allowing for higher speeds and improved handling. Also, the shape of power boats is usually streamlined, minimizing air resistance and drag, further increasing speeds.

Powered by 2 Mercury Racing 400ROS outboard engines producing a whopping 400hp each and with speeds topping 200km/h, these racing catamarans are the finest expression of powerboat racing at an international level.

Buckle up for the pinnacle of powerboat racing, the UIM XCAT World Championship.