IMO calls Extraordinary Council Session

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) will hold an Extraordinary Session of its Council to address the impacts on shipping and seafarers of the situation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The Extraordinary Session (C ES 35) was convened following requests from several Council Members.

The Session will be held on 10 and 11 March in remote session.

The IMO Council consists of 40 Member States, elected by the IMO Assembly.

L’ultima richiesta di un Consiglio straordinario era stata formalizzata dal Ministro delle Attività Marittime e della Politica insulare di Atene, Ioannis Plakiotakis, che aveva contattato ieri il Segretario generale dell’IMO, Kitack Lim, manifestando preoccupazione per gli effetti negativi sui marittimi e sulla navigazione della crisi in atto dovuta alla guerra Ucraina – Russia.