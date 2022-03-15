Foiling Film Festival #getreadyfortakeoff

The future is Fast

La costante ricerca dell’uomo verso le nuove tecnologie ed il confronto diretto con la natura hanno dato vita, negli anni, ad imprese uniche, oggi diventate, vere e proprie storie.

Tanti sono gli atleti, le aziende, le associazioni, i personaggi che hanno ispirato e continuano ad ispirare le nuove generazioni, portando continuamente alla volontà di andare oltre e a spingere i confini alla ricerca di un rapporto unico e profondo tra loro ed il Mare.

Dopo l’enorme successo e popolarità, che tutti gli sport foiling hanno riscosso negli ultimi tempi, quest’anno Foiling Week lancia il primo Film Festival tutto dedicato a queste discipline: un evento competitivo che unisce lo spirito di avventura, l’azione, l’ambiente e le nuove tecnologie provenienti da tutto il mondo.

Foiling Film Festival presenta le migliori avventure di foiling intesi come sport acquatici, storie di environment ambientale, documentari di eventi e di viaggi incredibili.

Alla sua prima edizione 2022, il festival si svolgerà nella splendida Malcesine con una panoramica della magica macchina del vento chiamata Lago di Garda durante la Foiling Week dal 29 giugno al 3 luglio.

Il festival offrirà anche la grande possibilità di incontrare altri registi, fotografi, videomaker ed atleti professionisti nel mondo della vela e del foiling a 360°. Una vera occasione per scambiare idee e collaborare di persona in un’atmosfera altamente creativa e stimolante.

Una grande opportunità anche per entrare in contatto con i leader nel campo, inclusi ingegneri, marchi, produttori, potenziali sponsor e giornalisti.

FESTIVAL OPEN CALL

Tutti i film possono essere iscritti e spediti a partire dal 15 marzo fino al 30 aprile (ultima scadenza, previa accordo, 20 maggio) sulla Piattaforma online Film Freeway al link:

https://filmfreeway.com/FoilingFilmFestival o tramite email a info@foilingfilmfestival.org

FESTIVAL NIGHTS

I film in concorso saranno visualizzati e selezionati precedentemente al Festival.

I film vincitori saranno inclusi e proiettati nelle 2 serate di FFF a Malcesine (programma della durata di circa 2 ore contenente circa 8-15 film). I cortometraggi saranno particolarmente apprezzati per la flessibilità di programmazione che forniscono, i film più lunghi sono quindi caldamente invitati a partecipare al concorso anche con una versione più breve.

WORLD TOUR

Altri film selezionati, pur essendo esclusi dalla programmazione delle serate di festival, potrebbero

venire presi in considerazione per le proiezioni di World Tour (in teatro o virtuali) che raggiungeranno un pubblico globale di velisti e amanti del foiling da tutto il mondo.

Seguici sui nostri Social per essere sempre aggiornato sulle serate del Festival e le novità!

INFORMAZIONI ED ISCRIZIONE DEI FILM:

https://filmfreeway.com/FoilingFilmFestival

TRAILER CLIP:







SOCIAL MEDIA TAGS:

Instagram: @foilingfilmfestival #getreadyfortakeoff #foilingfilmfestival

Facebook: @foilingfilmfestival #getreadyfortakeoff #foilingfilmfestival

L’edizione 2022 del Foiling Film Festival è ancora alla ricerca di partner con cui lavorare e collaborare nella riuscita di questa bellissima avventura.

PROGRAMMA:

Il Festival si terrà a Malcesine presso:

Palazzo dei Capitani

Via Capitanato, 4, 37018 Malcesine VR

29 GIUGNO 2022, h19 : Prima Festival night

02 LUGLIO 2022, h19 : Seconda Festival night

The constant human research towards new technologies and the confrontation of man with nature have given rise, over the years, to unique enterprises, which have now become real stories.

Athletes, companies, associations, people, that have inspired and inspire generations, leading other people to push themselves further and further, continuing to push the boundaries in the search for a unique and deep relationship between themselves and Sea.

After the huge success and popularity of all the foiling sports in the last years, this year Foiling Week launches the first Film Festival all about Foiling: a competitive event bringing together the spirit of adventure, action, environment and new technology from around the world.

Foiling Film Festival features the best foiling adventures, water sports action, environmental and

event documentaries.

At its first edition 2022, the festival will take place in the stunning Malcesine overviewing the magic wind machine called Garda Lake during Foiling Week from June 29th to July 3rd July.

The festival will also offers the chance to meet other filmmakers, photographers and professional athletes and mentor around the world of sailing and foiling at 360°. It would be the opportunity to exchange ideas and collaborate in a highly creative and inspiring atmosphere in person during the Foiling Week event. It’s also a great opportunity to connect with leaders in the foiling adventure field, including engineers, brands, gear manufacturers, potential sponsors, and journalists.

FESTIVAL OPEN CALL

All films can be subscribed starting from March 15th until April 30th (late deadline May 20th) on the Film Freeway online Platform at the link: https://filmfreeway.com/FoilingFilmFestival or through email at info@foilingfilmfestival.org

FESTIVAL NIGHTS

Films entered into competition will be reviewed and selected prior the Festival.

All winner films will be included and screened into the FFF nights in Malcesine (approximately 2 hours long and contain 8-15 mixed films). Short films are particularly popular for the programming flexibility they provide so longer film submitted, might also be asked to enter a shorter version in competition.

WORLD TOUR

Other films, even though won’t be screened during the festival, may be considered for inclusion in our World Tour programs (in theatre or virtual) that will reach a global audience of sailors and foiling lovers from around the globe.

Follow us on our Social media to always be updated about the Festival nights!

FOR INFO AND FILM SUBSCRIPTION:

https://filmfreeway.com/FoilingFilmFestival

TRAILER CLIP:





DOWNLOAD PRESS RELEASE, IMAGES:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4e6n985x1uittch/AADUdQKpcrz4Txk0qkBvdVlLa?dl=0

2022 edition of Foiling Film Festival is still looking for partners to work and collaborate with trhough out this beautiful adventure.

PROGRAM:

The Festival will take place in Malcesine at:

Palazzo dei Capitani

Via Capitanato, 4, 37018 Malcesine VR

JUNE 29th 2022, h19 : First Festival night

JULY 02nd 2022, h19 : Second Festival night

About FOILING WEEK Community

the foiling week™ is the first and only global event dedicated to the amazingly fast foiling boats,

their sailors, athletes, designers and builders.

FOILING FILM FESTIVAL

Beatrice Colombo Serri / Creative Director

Email: info@foilingfilmfestival.org

FOILING WEEK

Luca Rizzotti / President

Email: info@foilingweek.com

Registered Office: C.so di Porta Romana 63, 20122 Milano, Italy

www.foilingweek.com