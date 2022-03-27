Al via la stagione agonistica con tre giorni di regate di allenamento per gli Swan One Design

L’anno agonistico dello Yacht Club ha preso avvio con un fine settimana dedicato agli Swan One Design, in occasione del quale dieci ClubSwan 50 e cinque ClubSwan 36 hanno testato le loro capacità tecniche nel golfo, di fronte alla Marina di Scarlino, per prepararsi al circuito The Nations League 2022, che vedrà il proprio inizio nelle stesse acque, come già avvenuto nel 2021.

Il fine settimana ha visto lo svolgersi di regate di allenamento, in cui i team hanno potuto sgranchirsi dopo l’inverno e finalizzare la messa a punto e testare vele e materiali. Numerosi i velisti di calibro internazionale che, insieme ai rappresentanti delle principali velerie, hanno reso questo weekend una vera fucina in vista dell’imminente avvio della stagione. Diverse le sequenze di partenza che si sono succedute, per portare alla disputa di 7 prove con venti leggeri prevalentemente da quadranti meridionali.

Nei ClubSwan 50 si riconferma in grande forma il team vincitore del circuito 2021, HATARI che schiera alla tattica il tedesco Markus Wieser, coadiuvato dal noto atleta neozelandese di America’s Cup e Volvo Ocean Race, Ross Halcrow.

Sembra destinato a far parlare di sé anche il team belga di BALTHASAR, che schiera il neozelandese Amish Pepper. Gli olimpionici Iker Martinez (ESP), a bordo di ULIKA e Will Ryan (AUS) a bordo di EARLYBIRD saranno di certo nomi da battere.

Per il ClubSwan 36 il consolidato duo tutto triestino composto da Gabriele Benussi e Lorenzo Rufo Bressani sembra partire con il piede giusto, a bordo di FRA MARTINA, mirando a scalzare dalla leadership del circuito il concittadino Michele Paoletti, a bordo di GSPOT.

Pochi giorni di riposo per la compagine scarlinese che nel mese di aprile vedrà due intensi eventi di livello internazionale. Si parte con la prima tappa delle Melges World League, che vedrà le due classi Melges 14 e Melges 20 riunite in un unico evento dall’8 al 10 aprile, mentre a chiudere il mese di aprile uno dei due eventi clou della stagione, che vedrà dal 26 al 30 l’organizzazione del Swan Tuscany Challenge, tappa del circuito The Nations League, che per la quarta volta consecutiva ha scelto le acque del Golfo di Follonica. Due le classi in gara: ClubSwan 50 e ClubSwan 36.

Lo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana conta sul supporto del Comune di Scarlino, di Marina di Scarlino, Scarlino Yacht Service e Resort Baia Scarlino.

Ad affiancare la stagione del Club, il consolidato rapporto con l’azienda di eccellenza Rigoni di Asiago, con la quale la passione per il mare, l’ambiente e le energie pulite sono valori condivisi.

CLICCA QUI PER LE CLASSIFICHE

CLICCA QUI PER CONSULTARE IL CALENDARIO REGATE 2022

ENGLISH

The 2022 racing season kicks off with a stunning three days of training-racing at Marina di Scarlino

The sail-racing year of the Yacht Club has started with a weekend dedicated to Swan One Design, during which ten ClubSwan 50 and five ClubSwan 36 have tested their technical skills in the gulf, in front of the Marina di Scarlino, to prepare for The Nations League 2022 circuit, which will see its start in the same waters, as already happened in 2021.

The weekend saw training regattas unfold, in which the teams were able to stretch out after the winter and finalize the fine-tuning and test sails and materials. Several sailors of international caliber who, together with the representatives of the main sailmakers, made this weekend a real hotbed in view of the imminent start of the season. There were several starting sequences that followed, leading to the dispute of 7 races with light winds mainly from the southern quadrants.

In the ClubSwan 50, the winning team of the 2021 circuit, HATARI, is reconfirmed in great shape with the German Markus Wieser calling tactics, assisted by the well-known New Zealand athlete of the America’s Cup and Volvo Ocean Race, Ross Halcrow.

The Belgian team of BALTHASAR, which lines up the New Zealander Amish Pepper, also seems destined to be talked about. Olympians Iker Martinez (ESP) aboard ULIKA and Will Ryan (AUS) aboard EARLYBIRD will certainly be names to beat.

For the ClubSwan 36, the consolidated Trieste duo made up of Gabriele Benussi and Lorenzo Rufo Bressani seems to start off on the right foot, aboard FRA MARTINA, aiming to oust fellow citizen Michele Paoletti, aboard GSPOT, from the leadership of the circuit.

The season will proceed with the Tuscany Grand Prix, the first stage of the Melges World League, which will see the two classes Melges 14 and Melges 20 brought together in a single event from April 8 to 10.

To close the month of April, one of the two key events of the season, the Swan Tuscany Challenge from 26 to 30, kicking off The Nations League circuit, which for the fourth consecutive time has chosen the waters of this wonderful gulf of Maremma. ClubSwan 50 and ClubSwan 36 classes will attend.

The Yacht Club Isole di Toscana counts on the support of the Municipality of Scarlino, Marina di Scarlino, Scarlino Yacht Service and Resort Baia Scarlino.

To support the Club season, the consolidated relationship with the company of excellence Rigoni di Asiago, with which the passion for quality, sea, environment and clean energy are shared values.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SCORING.



CLICK HERE FOR YCIT RACING CALENDAR.



