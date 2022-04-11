Si può applicare un sistema di rating durante un giro del mondo a vela?

Nella stragrande maggioranza degli eventi velici a cui partecipano imbarcazioni di diverso tipo, viene applicato un sistema di compensazione per dare a ogni concorrente la possibilità di vincere. Il sistema più diffuso si basa sul Certificato Internazionale di Rating (IRC), con cui il Correttore Certificato del Tempo (TCC) – il Rating – si applica al tempo di ogni yacht al termine della competizione, per determinarne il vincitore effettivo. Esistono comunque molti altri sistemi di valutazione.

Il TCC di ogni yacht è calcolato con una formula, nel cui calcolo vengono prese in considerazione le dimensioni della barca: la lunghezza, il peso, il pescaggio, l’attrezzatura, la superficie velica e altre caratteristiche specifiche, come ad esempio il progetto della chiglia. Il correttore di tempo risultante, il TCC della barca, rappresenta il suo handicap (rating). Più è alto il valore del TCC, maggiore è la velocità potenziale della barca. I TCC dell’IRC hanno valori compresi tra 0,750 e 2,000: la maggior parte della flotta di imbarcazioni da crociera/regata presenta valori tra 0,900 e 1,100.

Questo sistema di compensazione, che si applica dopo la conclusione dell’evento, ha generalmente l’effetto di rendere molto più emozionante, per gli spettatori e gli appassionati, la partenza piuttosto che l’arrivo. Le partenze si trasformano in un ammasso di barche che si contendono le posizioni ottimali per attraversare la linea di partenza, e spesso ciò si traduce in una serie di collisioni, incidenti, invocazioni di penalità e litigi.

Un momento di sport breve ma molto avvincente.

Salvo particolari stravolgimenti, gli yacht più veloci taglieranno il traguardo per primi, seguiti da una lunga sfilata di imbarcazioni che arriveranno ore – o anche giorni – dopo; ma finchè non viene applicato il sistema di compensazione, nessuno è ancora in grado di stabilire chi abbia vinto (se si esclude il premio per il primo a tagliare a il traguardo).

Per la Global Solo Challenge del 2023 abbiamo voluto rendere l’arrivo più entusiasmante, per gli spettatori, i sostenitori e per gli stessi partecipanti. Abbiamo quindi scelto un sistema per cui l’handicap viene applicato all’inizio: in altre parole, le barche più lente avranno un vantaggio in partenza. L’idea non è nuova, la compensazione è prevista in diversi sport. Esistono veleggiate di circolo organizzate con questa impostazione, ad inseguimento; tuttavia non è mai stato applicato per una circumnavigazione.

Come già detto, abbiamo applicato un approccio matematico per far partire le imbarcazioni in gruppi scaglionati, in modo che vi sia una certa parità tra loro. Le prestazioni degli yacht saranno valutate in base alle caratteristiche specifiche delle imbarcazioni e/o sui certificati IRC e/o su altri sistemi di compensazione.

Le barche partiranno dal porto di La Coruña, Spagna, in gruppi organizzati sulla base del loro rating e del loro tempo ottimale per compiere il giro del mondo. Le prime barche partiranno il 2 settembre 2023, a seguire gli altri gruppi a intervalli settimanali, fino alla partenza delle barche più veloci, che avverrà il 19 novembre 2023, 11 settimane più tardi.

Se questo sistema si rivelerà efficace come speriamo, la flotta si compatterà nel corso della navigazione e le imbarcazioni candidate alla vittoria giungeranno a La Coruña allo stesso tempo. Questa impostazione, che permetterà di osservare le barche più lente braccate da quelle più performanti, renderà la conclusione della competizione più eccitante, per il pubblico e per gli stessi partecipanti.

Chi vincerà dunque, la tartaruga o la lepre?

EN

Can ratings be applied during a round-the-world yachting event?

In the majority of sailing events, where different types of boats compete, there is normally a handicap system so as to give every competitor a fighting chance to win. A common system that is used is based on the boat’s International Rating Certificate (IRC), where the certified Time Corrector (TCC), the Rating, is applied after the end of the race to the time of each yacht, to work out who has won. There are many other well known rating systems.

Each boat’s TCC rating is calculated using a formula. The calculations take into account the measurements of the boat; her length, weight, draft, rig size, sail area, and specific characteristics and features e.g. keel design. The resulting time corrector, the boat’s TCC, is her handicap (rating). The higher the TCC figure, the faster the boat’s potential speed. IRC TCCs range from 0.750 to 2.000, with the majority of cruiser/racers between 0.900 and 1.100.

Applying this handicap system, after the finish, has the effect that the start of any race is generally far more interesting for spectators and followers than the finish. The starts become a mass of boats jockeying for position to cross the start line in the optimum position and so many times, one sees boats collide, rules and penalties invoked and tempers fraying.

A short but highly entertaining piece of sporting action..

Global Solo Challenge: a unique format

The format is unlike any other round the world solo sailing event and will make it fair and exciting for the Skippers as well as easy and engaging for the public and sponsors to follow:

A wide range of boats can enter – 32 to 55 foot.

Boats will be grouped by performance characteristics and set off in successive departures over 11 weeks.

Once at sea, there are no classes. All boats will be sailing the same event. The faster boats will have to try to catch up with the slower boats, the pursuit factor creating competitive interest aboard and a fascinating event for the public and sponsors.

The first boat to cross the finish line wins. The performance differential between the boats is taken into account in staggering the departures, eliminating the need to calculate corrected times.

All entries will have a chance of winning – dramatic from beginning to end

It will feel quite daunting and emotional to be among the first skippers to set off. Equally it will be nerve wracking for those with a long wait before their departure.

The last skippers to set off will have to keep cool waiting for their turn to start the chase.

The faster boats will need to sail fast and well to make up for the head start given to the slower groups.

It will be the ultimate enactment of the tale of the tortoise and the hare, with steady cruisers being chased by performance thirsty skippers on faster boats.

Who will cross the line first?