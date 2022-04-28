Sail Racing – Official Clothing Partner to Switzerland SailGP Team

Sail Racing has been appointed Official Clothing Partner for the Switzerland SailGP Team, which will compete in its first-ever event in Bermuda next month when SailGP Season 3 starts. Sail Racing will provide the team with technical and shore gear, as well as provide fans with a new Official Team merchandise collection.

“We are excited to partner with the Switzerland SailGP Team and to support it on its racing debut at SailGP season 3. The team will be dressed in our most technical gear which is designed and developed to sustain the unique speed and conditions of the F50 Catamaran. We believe this brand-new team will be a great competitor for SailGP Season 3.” says Joakim Berne, CEO of Sail Racing International AB.

The partnership between Sail Racing International and Switzerland SailGP Team is based on a 3-year contract, starting this year.

“I’m thrilled to have Sail Racing, a brand that is held in such high regard in our industry, joining our team. We cannot wait to get out racing in the reliable and innovative gear that the brand offers”, says Sébastien Schneiter, driver of the Switzerland SailGP Team. At 26, Schneiter will be the youngest ever driver to take part in SailGP.

The Swiss team is part of the next generation of SailGP talent, and the team will go head-to-head against some of the sport’s best athletes, at some of the world’s most iconic waterfront locations. Five of Switzerland’s top female athletes will join the Switzerland SailGP Team throughout season 3 and will take part in training and racing alongside the core team. The team is now eager to start their fight for the one million dollar prize which gets underway in just a few weeks.

The team recently joined forces together with Stiftelsen VI, a Norwegian-based initiative that focuses on giving disabled people improved quality of life, better health, and the opportunity to become more integrated. Stiftelsen VI is both the team’s main partner and Race for the Future Purpose Partner.

The Switzerland SailGP Team merchandise collection will soon be available on sailracing.com, sailgp.com and at events around the world.

SailGP Season 3 begins on the 14th of May in Bermuda and continues with a global calendar of events culminating in a Grand Final in San Francisco in May 2023. SailGP sees ten flying F50s – representing Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, and the United States – doing battle for sailing’s largest million-dollar prize and the SailGP Championship trophy. Tickets are available at SailGP.com/Bermuda.

This agreement will exist alongside Sail Racing’s already successful partnership with SailGP which started from the league’s inception and now continues into Season 3.