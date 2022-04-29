Foiling Awards 5 º Edizione & the winner is…

Nella meravigliosa sala del Teatro Arcimboldi di Milano si è tenuta la quinta edizione dei Foiling Awards: l’Oscar della nautica che vola!

Dopo un anno di assenza a causa della pandemia, i riconoscimenti hanno preso in considerazione il biennio dal 2020 e il 2021.

Dodici i premi che spaziano dal miglior velista al progetto dedicato alla navigazione commerciale.

Vediamo i vincitori nel dettaglio

VELISTA DONNA

Josie Gliddon

Una delle migliori veliste che si possano incrociare sulla linea di partenza di qualsiasi regata. Dominatrice del Mondiale Moth di Malcesine. Considerata un’ispiratrice per le ragazze che vogliono volare

VELISTA UOMO

Tom Slingsby

Una vittoria ineccepibile. Ha conquistato il Mondiale Moth di Malcesine in modo perentorio per poi dedicarsi al team australiano impegnato nel Sail Gp portandolo alla vittoria.

TEAM

Alinghi

La nomination era legata ai successi nel circuito GC32, ma questo successo premia soprattutto il ritorno di Alinghi come sfidante alla Coppa America

EVENTO

36 America’s Cup

Il successo della prima edizione dell’America’s Cup con monoscafi volanti è sotto gli occhi di tutti. Una grande spinta per il mondo Foiling

PROGETTO

Flying Nikka

Abbiamo visto lo scafo uscire dal cantiere a Valencia, ora non vediamo l’ora di vederla navigare

BARCA ONE OFF

SVR Lazartigue

Un salto nel futuro con questo trimarano volante di 32 metri per Francois Gabart progettato da Mer Concept ricco di soluzioni innovative.

Il “velivolo” sarà impegnato in un tour estivo del Mediterraneo, con tappa a Genova dal 24 al 26 Maggio.

PROGETTO AMATORIALE

Minimoth Finn Morris

Finn Morris ad appena quindici anni ha progettato e costruito durante il lockdown un Moth adatto al suo fisico troppo cresciuto per navigare sull’Optimist

INNOVAZIONE

Level Foils

La tavola, spinta da un piccolo motore elettrico, che rende il volo semplice e alla portata di chiunque

SOSTENIBILITA’

Eco Foiler

Una piccola deriva volante di appena 3 metri e 80 realizzata al cento per cento con materiali naturali e riciclabili

BARCA DI PRODUZIONE

Vortex

La barca volante che vuole rendere la velocità a vela, semplice, sicura e accessibile a tutti

PROGETTO COMMERCIALE

Moby Fly

Uno scafo idrofoil destinato al trasporto passeggeri in tre misure: 10, 18 e 30 metri. Veloce, 35 nodi, ed efficiente nei consumi: fino al 70 per cento in meno dei consumi di un traghetto spinto da un motore diesel

BARCA A MOTORE

Mer Concept

Il primo catamarano spinto da un motore elettrico che vola sui foil. Dodici metri di lunghezza. Cinque di larghezza, velocità di crociera 22 nodi con un’autonomia di 90 miglia.

La serata, presentata dall’esperto giornalista italiano Stefano Vegliani e dalla giovane velista britannica Hatty Rogers, è stata aperta dal saluto di David Graham, Ceo di World Sailing che ha inserito la Foiling Week tra gli Special Events. David Graham, ricordando che il cinquanta per cento delle medaglie olimpiche a Parigi 2024 sarà per imbarcazioni in modalità foiling; ha poi sottolineato come il Comitato Olimpico Internazionale ritenga velocità e azione, che caratterizzano il foiling, siano fondamentali per tenere viva l’attenzione dei giovani sulla vela.

La maggior parte dei premiati è salita sul palco in presenza. Tom Slingsby, votato miglio velista uomo, ha mandato un video messaggio così come Andy Malone di Emirates Team New Zealand nel ruolo di organizzatore della Coppa America che ha vinto come miglior evento. Francois Gabart da bordo di SVR Lazartigue, vincitrice della categoria Barca One off, si è collegato con una video chiamata mentre si allenava nel Golfo di Biscaglia con il suo trimarano gigante.

Arnaud Psarofaghis, skipper di Alinghi Red Bull Racing Team, premiato come miglior team, ha sottolineato che la preparazione della sfida all’ America’s Cup numero 37 procede spedita.

Grande entusiasmo infine per Finn Morris, il ragazzo di quindici anni che durante il lockdown ha costruito nel giardino di casa un mini moth che gli ha portato il premio per miglior progetto amatoriale.

IL FUTURO È ADESSO

Ecco cosa ci aspetta nei prossimi mesi. Il mondo foiling è in continua evoluzione e i programmi sono ambiziosi

Foiling Week esordisce in Arabia Saudita. In maggio il nostro team sarà a Jeddah con un Persico 69 F, due Wasp, due Nikky e due wing foil per far conoscere il mondo della vela volante nel Mar Rosso

Foiling Week continua il suo sodalizio con la Fraglia Vela Malcesine. Le date 2022 dal 30 giugno al 3 luglio. In occasione della Foiling Week esordisce il Foiling Film Festival. Per due serate il Palazzo dei Capitani ospiterà la proiezione dei film selezionati

Hall of Fame. Entro la fine del 2022 verrà istituita la Foiling Hall of Fame

Foiling Week Youth Series. In collaborazione con gli yacht club coinvolti nella America’s Cup nascerà un circuito di regate dedicato a giovani velisti di talento con lo scopo di avvicinarli al professionismo.

EN

AND THE WINNER IS…

The fifth edition of the Foiling Awards was held in the wonderful hall of the Teatro Arcimboldi in Milan, in an atmosphere appropriate for the Oscars of flying boating.

After a year of absence due to the pandemic, the awards this year took into consideration the achievements between 2020 and 2021.

Twelve awards ranging from best sailor to best project dedicated to commercial navigation where presented.

Here are your winners:

FEMALE SAILOR:

Josie Gliddon

One of the best sailors that you can come across on the starting line of any regatta, she dominated the Moth World Championship in Malcesine; she is an inspiration for all girls wanting to fly.

MALE SAILOR:

Tom Slingsby

A deserved victory. Tom won the Moth World Championship in Malcesine in imperative fashion and then dedicated himself to the Australian team involved in SailGP, guiding it to victory.

TEAM:

Alinghi

The nomination was linked to the successes in the GC32 circuit, but this achievement above all rewards Alinghi’s return as a challenger to the America’s Cup.

EVENT:

36th America’s Cup

The success of the first edition of the America’s Cup with flying monohulls is there for all to see. A big boost for the Foiling world.

PROJECT:

Flying Nikka

We saw the hull leave the yard in Valencia, now we can’t wait to see it fly.

ONE OFF BOAT:

SVR Lazartigue

A leap into the future with this 32-meter flying trimaran for Francois Gabart designed by Mer Concept, full of innovative solutions.

The “aircraft” will take part in a summer tour of the Mediterranean, with a stopover in Genova from May 24th to the 26th.

AMATEUR PROJECT:

Minimoth Finn Morris

Finn Morris at the age of 13 designed and built during lockdown a Moth suitable for his height and age.

INNOVATION:

Level Foils

The board, powered by a small electric motor, makes flying simple and within anyone’s reach.

SUSTAINABILITY:

Eco Foiler

A small flying dinghy of just under 4 meters, made 100% with natural and recyclable materials.

PRODUCTION BOAT:

Vortex

The flying boat that wants to make foiling speed simple, safe, and accessible to everyone.

COMMERCIAL PROJECT:

Moby Fly

An hydrofoil vessel intended for passenger transport comes in three sizes: 10, 18 and 30 meters. Fast, with a top speed of 35 knots, and fuel efficient: up to 70 percent less fuel consumption than a ferry powered by a diesel engine

MOTORBOAT:

Mer Concept

The first catamaran powered by an electric motor that flies on foils. Twelve meters long. five wide, with a cruising speed of 22 knots and a range of 90 miles.

The evening, presented by the expert Italian journalist Stefano Vegliani and young British foiling sailor Hattie Rogers, was opened with a greeting by David Graham, CEO of World Sailing, who has recently granted Foiling Week “Special Event” status. Graham remarked that fifty percent of the Olympic medals in Paris 2024 will be for foiling crafts and underlined how much the International Olympic Committee values speed and action, both of which characterize foiling, in their role to keep young people’s attention on sailing.

Most of the winners took to the stage in person, with a few exceptions. Tom Slingsby, voted best male sailor, sent a video message; Emirates Team New Zealand’s Andy Malone also accepted the prize via video, as organizers of the 36th America’s Cup, which won best event. Francois Gabart aboard the trimaran SVR Lazartigue, winner of the One Off Boat category, connected via video call while training in the Bay of Biscay with his foiling marvel.

Arnaud Psarofaghis, skipper of Alinghi Red Bull Racing Team, collected the best team prize; he underlined that the preparation of the challenge for the 37th America’s Cup is proceeding swiftly and that the Swiss sailors will be ready.

Finally, great enthusiasm was shown for Finn Morris, the fifteen-year-old who built the “Minimoth” in his garden during lockdown when only 13 years old, which won him the award for best amateur project.

THE FUTURE IS NOW

Here’s what awaits us in the coming months. The foiling world is constantly changing, and the programs are ambitious.

Foiling Week debuts in Saudi Arabia. In May our team will be in Jeddah with a Persico 69 F, two Waszp, two Nikky and two wing foils to introduce the world of flying sailing to the Red Sea.

Foiling Week continues its partnership with Fraglia Vela Malcesine. The 2022 dates: June 30th to July 3rd. In the occasion of the Foiling Week, the Foiling Film Festival debuts. For two evenings, the Palazzo dei Capitani will host the screening of the selected films

Hall of Fame. The Foiling Hall of Fame will be established by the end of 2022

Foiling Week Youth Series. In collaboration with the yacht clubs involved in the America’s Cup, a regatta circuit will be created dedicated to talented young sailors with the aim of bringing them closer to professional sailing.