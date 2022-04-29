SailGP opens media accreditation for Season 3

LONDON – As the exciting buildup to SailGP Season 3 continues, media accreditation is now officially open for the league’s worldwide calendar of events, including the season opener – the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess – on May 14 and 15.

Two new teams will join the lineup of the sport’s best athletes racing identical F50 catamarans in Season 3, with Canada and Switzerland joining two times defending champion Australia, headed by Olympic gold medallist and America’s Cup winner Tom Slingsby, alongside Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, and USA.

After Bermuda, the purpose-led global championship will head to Chicago, Plymouth, Copenhagen, Saint-Tropez, Cádiz and Dubai in 2022, before an early 2023 event in Christchurch, New Zealand and the Season 3 Grand Final on San Francisco Bay in May 2023, making it the biggest SailGP season to date. More events for this season are still to be announced.

The teams compete for the right to race in the Season 3 Grand Final, a $1million winner takes all race. For the second year in a row, the teams will also compete for a spot on SailGP’s pioneering podium for the planet, the Impact League, with an increased prize of $500,000.

Working closely with SailGP venues and their local authorities on the common goal of diverse and meaningful social impact, SailGP will again deliver its three Inspire program pillars at each event. With an increased focus on inclusivity and diversity, SailGP Inspire will engage youth in hands-on learning, and career and racing opportunities over the next season to ensure the opportunities within the sport are able to be enjoyed by all.

Accreditation is now open for SailGP Season 3 events and media can apply via the media accreditation portal. All applications will be reviewed in line with SailGP’s media accreditation policy. Media will be able to apply for multiple events and SailGP will aim to review them within 10 working days of the application.

The accreditation portal should also be used for any media wishing to attend the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess, to be held on May 14 and 15 on Bermuda’s Great Sound. The deadline for this application is Friday, May 6 2022.

For the opening event in Bermuda, official practice commences on Friday, May 13. Three fleet races will take place on Saturday, May 14 from 2:00 – 3:30 pm, followed by two additional fleet races and a final race between the top three teams on Sunday, May 15 in the same 2:00 – 3:30 pm window. There will be a media center for accredited press at Cross Island in Dockyard available, along with photography boats, a daily mixed-zone and an opening press conference.

Media Program

May 13 // Season Opener Press Conference, @ Trudeau Room at the Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road Pembroke, HAMILTON, 9:00 am // Media Tech Base Tour @ Cross Island, 11:00 am // Media Center open at Cross Island, Dockyard, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm // Official Practice Day, 2:00 – 3:30 pm

May 14 // Race Day 1, 2:00 – 3:30 pm // Media Center Hours: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm // Mixed Zone for interviews after racing @ Cross Island

May 15 // Race Day 2, 2:00 – 3:30 pm // Media Center Hours: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm // Mixed Zone for interviews after racing // Prize Giving @ Race Village after racing

SailGP Season 3 Schedule* // 2022-2023

2022

May 14-15, Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess

June 18-19, United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier

July 30-31, Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Plymouth

August 19-20, ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix | Copenhagen

September 10-11, France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez

September 24-25, Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalucía – Cádiz

November 12-13, Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas

2023

March 25-26, New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch

May 13-14, United States Sail Grand Prix | San Francisco (Season 3 Grand Final)

*more Season 3 events to be announced

ABOUT SAILGP // SailGP races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature. The sport’s pinnacle league, SailGP features rival national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe, building to the grand final – and sailing’s top prize of US$1 million. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing’s best athletes racing in identical supercharged F50 catamarans, flying at electrifying speeds exceeding 60 mph/100 kph. Visit SailGP.com for more information.

ABOUT BERMUDA SAIL GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY HAMILTON PRINCESS // The Bermuda Tourism Authority serves as Official Host Partner of the event and the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is the Title Partner. The West End Development Corporation (WEDCO) is the Official Venue Partner, along with Official Partners: leading offshore law firm Appleby, leading insurance firm BF&M, leading independent offshore bank and trust company Butterfield Group and global reinsurer RenaissanceRe. Quality food distributor Butterfield & Vallis is an Official Supplier.

ABOUT SAILGP INSPIRE // SailGP Inspire, a first-of-its-kind global youth sailing and career program is used as a force for good and a tool to develop life-long skills. Through Inspire’s three distinct programs – Learning, Careers, and Racing – SailGP is able to build a future for youth through sustainable sport. Inspire programs promote climate advocacy through clean energy initiatives, and forges pathways to a more diverse and inclusive sport. Helping to deliver the program is a group of like-minded partners, including the Bermuda Tourism Authority, Hamilton Princess, WEDCO, Appleby, Bank of Butterfield, BF&M and RenRe in Bermuda, and globally RS Sailing, WASZP, Rooster, MarkSetBot, World Sailing Trust, Marlow Ropes, ePropulsion and Doyle Sails. These partners provide the technology and equipment to help make SailGP Inspire possible both on and off the water. Visit SailGP.com/Inspire for more information.