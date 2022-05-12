Sabato 14 parte la Tre Golfi Sailing Week

L’evento più atteso dell’anno, che ha Rolex come Official Timepiece, comprende una storica regata d’altura più una settimana di regate costiere e sulle boe tra le splendide isole del Golfo di Napoli. Appuntamento dal 14 al 21 maggio.

Parte sabato 14, nella rada di Santa Lucia a Napoli, la storica kermesse di regate Tre Golfi Sailing Week, uno degli eventi più apprezzati e affollati del calendario agonistico italiano che attira da sempre il meglio della vela internazionale.

Perché navigare lungo la penisola sorrentina e la costiera amalfitana, tra le isole dei Golfi di Napoli, Gaeta e Salerno, è sempre un’esperienza affascinante. E a terra si vivono posti unici al mondo, straordinari per natura, ospitalità e cultura.

Mentre il programma sociale offre ogni giorno una serata diversa, quello sportivo include quattro eventi di altissimo profilo: la 67aRegata dei Tre Golfi, il primo Campionato Europeo Maxi, il Campionato del Mediterraneo ORC e il Campionato Nazionale del Tirreno.

L’alzabandiera, alla presenza delle Autorità cittadine, aprirà l’evento sabato 14 alle ore 13.

Dall’oceano alla Tre Golfi

Si parte con la storica Regata dei Tre Golfi, che compie 67 anni, aperta anche agli yacht d’epoca, a quelli con due persone d’equipaggio e addirittura ai multiscafi.

Un’occasione a cui il nostro più famoso skipper oceanico, Giovanni Soldini, non ha voluto rinunciare: sarà sulla linea di partenza col suo plurivittorioso trimarano Maserati, contro MANA di Riccardo Pavoncelli, socio del CRVItalia; con uno skipper d’eccezione, Paul Larsen, detentore del record di velocità a vela.

Circa 150 barche saranno sulla linea di partenza, sabato 14 maggio, nella rada di Santa Lucia sotto le mura di Castel dell’Ovo a Napoli. Vederle sfilare lungo Posillipo al tramonto, sul classico percorso di 150 miglia (Procida, Ventotene, Ponza, scogli de Li Galli, Capri) è uno spettacolo indimenticabile. Il percorso è più lungo per i velocissimi multiscafi (con boa da girare a San Marco di Castellabate), e ridotto per gli yacht d’epoca, che gireranno Ventotene anziché Ponza.

Per tutti l’arrivo è a Capri; tagliato il traguardo, le barche saranno ospitate a Sorrento, Sant’Agnello e Piano di Sorrento per la settimana di regate che segue, fino al 21 maggio.

Sorrento, casa dei Maxi

Il Maxi European Championship, realizzato in collaborazione con l’IMA, è una prima assoluta, visto che il titolo non è mai stato messo in palio.

Si sono iscritti ben 30 maxi yacht, mai visti tutti insieme nel Golfo, lunghi da un 18 a 30 metri.

Mai visti tutti insieme nel Golfo, saranno ormeggiati a Marina Piccola di Sorrento, grazie alla disponibilità del Comune, del Demanio e della Regione Campania che hanno predisposto nuovi pontili e nuovi ormeggi adeguati a queste preziose regine del mare.

Ben 8 le nazioni rappresentate, con equipaggi formati dai migliori professionisti del mondo e armatori disposti a tutto pur di portarsi a casa il prestigioso Trofeo Rolex.

Dopo la conclusione della regata lunga di apertura, lunedì 16 sarà un giorno di riposo, cui seguiranno quattro giorni di prove costiere e sulle boe; la premiazione è venerdì 20, nell’incantevole isolotto de Li Galli.

ORC Med, un classico della vela d’altura

Il Campionato del Mediterraneo ORC torna a distanza di 16 anni dall’ultima edizione.

Inizia anch’esso con la regata lunga della Tre Golfi e prosegue con tre giorni di regate sulle boe da giovedì 19 a sabato 21 maggio nello specchio di mare fra Capri e Sorrento. Queste prove sono valide anche per il Campionato Nazionale del Tirreno e selezione per il Campionato Italiano ORC. Sono oltre 50 barche, lunghe al massimo 18 metri, le “piccole” quindi della flotta, ormeggiate nei porti di Piano di Sorrento e Sant’Agnello, dove è allestito il villaggio regate loro riservato.

Come succede in tutte le “prime”, nelle ultime settimane sponsor e rappresentanti degli scafi più performanti, hanno fatto sopralluoghi per studiare la validità delle location a terra e il campo di regata. Ebbene: i commenti sono entusiastici.

Se sul campo di regata, già definito all’epoca dall’olimpionico Straulino “lo stadio del vento”, non c’è da meravigliarsi, fa piacere che le strutture a terra e la proverbiale accoglienza sorrentina abbiano già fatto breccia in molti cuori.

Che la vela diventi il traino di un nuovo sviluppo turistico della Penisola?

Ce lo auguriamo, di tutto cuore.

I nostri partner

La settimana di Tre Golfi vede Rolex, storico partner del Circolo Remo e Vela Italia, come Official Timepiece.

L’evento, patrocinato dal FAI, è supportato da Jaked, che ha creato una specifica linea di abbigliamento e rifornisce tutti gli equipaggi in gara, e da Ferrarelle.

Inoltre, supplier partner sono Apreamare, con i suoi nuovissimi gozzi veloci Aprea 35, Coastal con due splendidi gommoni da 10 metri; le loro barche saranno a disposizione di stampa e ospiti di riguardo della manifestazione.

Inoltre, Ferrari F.lli Lunelli fornirà il suo Ferrari Trentodoc oltre ai vini.

Schenker, leader mondiale nella produzione di dissalatori ed eccellenza del nostro territorio, farà omaggio ai vincitori di un suo nuovissimo prodotto.

Per ricevere aggiornamenti, scaricare foto e video in alta risoluzione, prenotare mezzi per seguire le regate, usufruire dei servizi del Media Center cliccare qui.



Qui il link per seguire in diretta le regate



Foto: ROLEX / Studio Borlenghi

Foto: J. Mitchell

EN

The most anticipated sailing event of the year, with Rolex as Official Timepiece, includes a historic offshore regatta plus a week of coastal and windward-leeward racing amidst the stunning islands of the Gulf of Naples. Appointment from 14th to 21st May.

­

The “Tre Golfi Sailing Week” is one of the most important historical and well known event in the Italian competitive calendar.

This regatta has always attracted the best international sailing teams, will start on Saturday 14th from the bay of Santa Lucia in Naples.

Sailing along the Sorrento Peninsula and the Amalfi Coast, between the islands of the Gulfs of Naples, Gaeta and Salerno, is always a captivating experience. Meanwhile the shore-side event offers places that are unique in the world – boasting extraordinary natural surroundings, hospitality and culture.

Whilee the social program offers different events each evening, the sporting schedule includes four high profile events: the 67th Tre Golfi Regatta, the first European Maxi Championship, the ORC Mediterranean Championship, and the Tyrrhenian National Championship.

A flag-raising ceremony, at the presence of the city authorities, will open the event on Saturday 14th at 1:00 p.m.

From the Ocean to the Three Gulfs

Proceedings kick off with the historic Tre Golfi Regatta, in its 67th edition, which is also open to classic yachts, double-handed crews and multihulls.

Italy’s most famous ocean navigator, Giovanni Soldini, didn’t want to miss out this opportunity and will be on the starting line with his multi-award winning trimaran Maserati against Riccardo Pavoncelli’s MANA, a member of the CRVItalia; with a special skipper, Paul Larsen, sailing speed record holder.

150 boats will be on the starting line on Saturday 14th May, in the bay of Santa Lucia, below the imposing walls of Castel dell’Ovo in Naples. Watching them parade along the Posillipo seafront at sunset, on the classic 150-mile route (Procida – Ventotene – Ponza – Li Galli rocks – Capri) is an unforgettable sight. The course will be longer for the super-fast multihulls (with a mark to round off San Marco di Castellabate), and reduced for the classic yachts, rounding the island of Ventotene rather than Ponza.

The finishing line for all boats is off Capri, after which the boats will head to their host marinas in Sorrento, Sant’Agnello and Piano di Sorrento for a week of racing that will continue through 21st May.

Sorrento, home of the Maxis

The Maxi European Championship, organized with the IMA, is an absolute first event, as the title has never before been assigned. 30 yachts ranging from 18 to 30 metres have entered, the largest fleet of Maxis to have sailed together in the gulf.

They will be moored in Marina Piccola in Sorrento, thanks to the support of the Municipality, the State Property Authority and the Campania Region, who have set up new jetties and moorings suitable for these precious queens of the sea.

Many hail from 8 different countries, boasting crews from all over the world trained by top professionals and owners ready to do everything in their power to take home the prestigious Rolex Trophy.

After the end of the opening long-distance race, Monday 16th there will be a lay day followed by four days of coastal and windward-leeward racing.

The awards ceremony will be held on Friday 20th, on the enchanting islet of Li Galli.

ORC Med, an offshore sailing classic

The ORC Mediterranean Championship returns, 16 years from its last edition.

Beginning with the Tre Golfi long race, the championship continues with three days of windward-leeward competitions from Thursday 19th to Saturday 21st May in the waters between Capri and Sorrento.

The final three days are also valid for the Thyrrenian National Championship and selections for the ORC Italian championship.

The ORC boats number more than 50 measuring a maximum of 18 meters long – therefore at the “small” end of the fleet – which will moor in the ports of Piano di Sorrento and Sant’Agnello, where the race village will also be located.

As for all “first editions”, sponsors and representatives of the most competitive yachts have carried out inspections to study the locations ashore and the regatta course. The feedback has been enthusiastic.

The regatta course has already been described by the Olympian Straulino as “the stadium of wind”, it has to be noticed that the shore facilities and the proverbial Sorrentine welcome have already won over many hearts.

Could sailing become the driving force behind a further development of tourism on the peninsula?

We wholeheartedly hope so.

Our partners

The Tre Golfi Sailing Week sees Rolex, historical partner of the Circolo Remo e Vela Italia, in the role of Official Timepiece.

The event, with the patronage of the FAI, is supported by Jaked, which has created a special clothing line and is supplying all the participating teams, and Ferrarelle. Supplier partners are Apreamare, with its speedy new Aprea Gozzo 35, and Coastal with two beautiful 10-metre RIBs: these boats will be available for media and guests of the event.

In addition, Ferrari F.lli Lunelli will provide its Ferrari Trentodoc in addition to wines. Schenker, world leader in the production of desalinators and an ambassador for our region, will gift a brand new product to the winners.

Here the link for the live tracking of the regattas.

To receive updates, download photos and videos in high resolution, book vessels to follow the racing, or use the services of the Media Center click here.