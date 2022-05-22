Tre Golfi Sailing Week: appuntamento al 2023

Finito ieri l’Europeo Maxi, oggi l’ultimo giorno della Settimana dei Tre Golfi ha regalato condizioni praticamente perfette: la termica tra Ovest e Nord Ovest si è stesa già da mezzogiorno partendo da 8-10 nodi e raggiungendo i 12-13 nodi nel pomeriggio.

Regate veloci e spettacolari quindi per la flotta ORC al terzo giorno di regate sulle boe, con tre partenze separate. Il raggruppamento “Regata” ha disputato una sola prova (dopo la prima annullata):

“Abbiamo dato una partenza un pò forzata – racconta Francesco Coraggio, Presidente del Comitato di Regata – ma il vento non si era steso perfettamente e quindi ho ritenuto giusto annullare la partenza dei più grandi, altrimenti penalizzati dalla nostra pecca.

Le classi A, B, C e D, hanno invece disputato due prove, con vento che ha prima dato una rotazione a sinistra nelle prime partenze, favorevoli al pin, per poi iniziare il più classico “girasole” verso destra. Un vento fresco e piacevole che ha regalato regate spettacolari, perché le flotte hanno navigato compatte, con distacchi ridotti e si sono visti anche arrivi in volata con cinque o sei barche vicinissime sulla linea del traguardo.

Come sempre la bolina delle classi più piccole (C e D) era leggermente più corta, e questo ha aumentato lo spettacolo, quando al passaggio del gate di poppa sono giunte assieme anche barche più grandi delle flotte A e B.

Alla fine rientro in porto e premiazione, sia dell’ORC Mediterranean Championship, in combinata con la 67ma Regata dei Tre Golfi, che del Campionato Nazionale del Tirreno.

La Settimana della Tre Golfi è stata vinta dal TP 52 Xio, di Marco Serafini, che vince anche l’ ORC Mediterranean Championship, seguito da Blue di Roberto Monti e Mela, di Andrea Rossi.

Nella divisione Regata dei più piccoli in gara, Sugar 3, dell’estone Ott Kikkas, con due primi di giornata vince la classifica generale della Settimana, mentre nelle Classi Crociera 1 e 2 i vincitori sono rispettivamente Ars Una, di Anton Giulio Cafaro e Squalo Bianco di Concetto Costa.

Il bilancio di questa Tre Golfi Sailing Week è nei volti dei velisti, felici non solo di una giornata di mare finalmente con vento teso, ma anche arricchiti dal clima dell’intera manifestazione e della scoperta di un territorio finora rimasto fuori dai circuiti della grande vela. Tutti hanno sottolineato la grande accoglienza dei sorrentini e l’ospitalità dedicata ai partecipanti.

­

Appuntamento al 2023

­

L’appuntamento è per l’anno prossimo e le date sono già stabilite: 13-20 maggio 2023

info@tregolfisailingweek.c



­

­

www.tregolfisailingweek.com

EN

Tre Golfi Sailing Week: appointment for 2023

­

­

With the Maxi European Championship concluded yesterday, today’s final day of the Tre Golfi Sailing Week presented almost perfect conditions. The sea breeze from west-northwest was already blowing at around 8-10 knots at midday, reaching 12-13 knots in the afternoon.

Racing for the ORC fleet was therefore fast and spectacular on their third day, with three separate departures set on windward-leeward courses. The Racing group completed a single race after their first start was cancelled.

“We pushed for the start” commented Francesco Coraggio, President of the Race Committee, “but the wind had not spread perfectly and so I considered it right to cancel the start for the largest boats, who would otherwise have been penalised by our error.”

Classes A, B, C and D completed two races, with a breeze that initially rotated to the left for the first starts, favouring the pin end, and then moved towards the right. A fresh and pleasant wind that made for impressive racing, with the fleets sailing close together and the boats closely grouped, as well as some thrilling finishes, with five or six boats crossing the line neck and neck.

As always the upwind leg was slightly shorter for the smaller classes (C and D), creating even more thrills when they were joined by the larger boats of divisions A and B at the downwind gate.

At the conclusion of today’s racing the teams returned to the docks for the awards ceremony of the ORC Mediterranean Championship in combination with the 67th Tre Golfi Regatta, and the National Tyrrhenian Championship.

­

­

Victory in the Tre Golfi Sailing Week went to the TP 52 XIO, owned by Marco Serafini, who also took the top spot in the ORC Mediterranean Championship, followed by Roberto Monti’s Blue and Mela, owned by Andrea Rossi.

In the Racing division, grouping together the smaller competitors, Sugar 3, owned by Estonia’s Ott Kikkas, took the overall win, while in the Cruising Classes 1 and 2 the winners were respectively Ars Una, owned by Anton Giulio Cafaro and Concetto Costa’s Squalo Bianco.

The success of this Tre Golfi Sailing Week can be measured in the faces of the sailors here, happy to have finally completed a day of racing in brisk winds, but also delighted with the atmosphere of the entire event and the discovery of a region that until now had not traditionally been included in the competitive sailing circuit. Everyone emphasised the wonderful welcome from the people of Sorrento and the hospitality extended to the participants.

­

The 2023 date

­

The appointment is now for next year and the dates have already been set: 13-20 May 2023

Foto: © ROLEX / Studio Borlenghi