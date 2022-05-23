T-Mobile and SailGP unveil Season 3 partnership showcasing 5G in the world’s most exciting racing on water

America’s largest 5G Network will build 5G technology into the SailGP F50 fleet bringing audiences ultra-low latency data and epic race action

NEW YORK – SailGP, the world’s fastest growing global sports league, and T-Mobile, America’s 5G leader, have announced a new partnership designed to bring 5G technology to the world’s most exciting racing on water. As the exclusive U.S. 5G partner of SailGP, the Un-carrier will deploy brand-new Hybrid 5G Mobile Networks in iconic racing locations, including during the United States Sail Grand Prix at Chicago’s Navy Pier (June 18-19, 2022), the second event of SailGP Season 3.

As part of the Hybrid 5G Mobile Network solution, T-Mobile and SailGP will develop 5G technology applications designed to reduce global data and video latency. SailGP’s award-winning, fully remote broadcast leverages the Oracle cloud to globally transmit live racing data at low latency, providing the perfect platform to integrate T-Mobile’s Hybrid 5G Mobile Network.

T-Mobile will also team up with the United States SailGP Team, led by Jimmy Spithill (CEO and Driver), to activate at U.S. events and within the U.S. broadcast on CBS.

Spithill said: “Having T-Mobile 5G embedded in the F50 fleet accelerates the new era of racing. The massive amounts of data we’re able to use in real-time is truly game-changing for coaches, athletes and fans. With T-Mobile’s Hybrid 5G technology powering our F50 fleet, we’re pushing the boundaries of the sport and capturing the attention of the next generation of racing fans to experience.”

Led by T-Mobile for Business, engineers from across the T-Mobile team are leading the way in developing the world’s most advanced 5G network solutions.

Callie Field, President of T-Mobile Business Group said: “The SailGP partnership is the perfect platform to showcase our industry leading solutions; with the launch of our 5G Advanced Network Solutions, T-Mobile is ushering in a new era, giving customers like SailGP flexibility to get exactly the performance they need with real results.”

All of SailGP’s F50 hydrofoiling race boats will be 5G-enabled from the start of SailGP Season 3. Season 3 will include global, iconic destinations from Saint-Tropez to Dubai, Copenhagen to Singapore, and all U.S. locations will deploy the T-Mobile 5G network.