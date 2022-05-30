“The Sailing Squad” is back with a second edition!

This teaser unveils one of the best sailing mini-series of the moment. Four young girls who don’t know each other will compete in the mythical Bol d’Or Mirabaud race on the Lake Geneva in Switzerland on board a state-of-the-art hydrofoil boat, the “Persico 69F”.

These young international sailing hopefuls will be coached by double Olympic medallist Shirley Robertson, who had already prepared the crew of Sailing Squad edition 1.

This human adventure full of twists and turns begins in Valencia, Spain. Will they succeed in forming a united team? Will Shirley be able to create in such a short time a successful team capable of winning the Bol d’Or Mirabaud?