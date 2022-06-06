The Sailing Squad – Episode 2: Let’s get started with Francesca Bergamo

It’s the first day of training for the Sailing Squad: after breakfast, the young sailors head to the marina where they take possession of their high-tech boat. A first outing at sea allowed them to get a feel for their flying machine. Fortunately, there is some wind.

The hydrofoil boat, Persico 69F, is a little brother of the AC75 used for the America’s Cup.

It takes off from the surface of the water even with little wind and then flies above the water. It can reach speeds of up to 35 knots (65 km/h).

Video credit : vandystudio

Shirley Robinson’s role is to coordinate the crew, coach the young ladies, assign roles to each of the sailors and create a team spirit that will bring them closer to winning the Bol d’Or Mirabaud regatta.

After this first day of training, she is not entirely satisfied…

In order to bond the team off the water, a culinary and local surprise awaits the sailors in the evening.