UPPER AUSTRIA KiteFoil Grand Prix Traunsee 2022

From June 16th to 19th, lake Traunsee will once again become a KiteFoil hotspot, as the world’s best racers will kick off this year’s World Series with the UPPER AUSTRIA KiteFoil Grand Prix Traunsee, the lone event of Olympic sailing classes hosted in Austria.

After September 2021, Rindbach, Ebensee will again host a stop of the World Series with the UPPER AUSTRIA KiteFoil Grand Prix Traunsee. The Series continues in Gizzeria (ITA), Sarigerme (TUR) and Jeddah (SAU). Formula Kite, which will be part of the Olympic games 2024 in Paris for the first time and is already confirmed for Los Angeles 2028, has taken another boost in the first half of the year as part of the big, traditional World Cup regattas in Palma de Mallorca and Hyeres.

This year’s edition will span four days of competition and focus on the top 40 male and female kite racers in the world, who must qualify for each stop based on results from previous events and results in the Olympic Formula Kite. Further, in 2022 the participants will for the first-time race in men’s and women’s fleets and the race mode is adjusted to the Olympic format. On “Super-Sunday” with the medal series taking place, the 14 best athletes qualify for each.

The UPPER AUSTRIA KiteFoil Grand Prix Traunsee has set a record for the number of entries for its 2022 edition. The men’s fleet, which is limited to 40 places, is fully booked, while only ten spots are still available for the women. Overall, the world’s best racers have registered for the first stop of the KiteFoil World Series, including the two Austrian top stars Alina Kornelli and Valentin Bontus. Axel Mazella (FRA), Theo de Ramecourt (FRA) and Maximilian Maeder (SGP) are the top-ranked racers in the men’s fleet, Lauriane Nolot (FRA) and Daniela Moroz (USA) in the women’s fleet.

Foto: UPPER AUSTRIA KiteFoil Grand Prix Traunsee