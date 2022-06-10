The Sailing Squad – Part 3: No pain, no gain! (with Francesca Bergamo)

It is a very early wake-up call that awaits the young sportswomen. Obviously not very happy with the sailing training of the day before, their coach, Shirley wishes to create an electro-shock with a physical training on the beach.

After breakfast, departure for the marina for a second sailing training session.

At the end of this intense day, the “Sailing Squad” is rewarded for its efforts. A discovery of the Oceanarium, an avant-garde architectural complex in Valencia, the City of Arts and Sciences, is organized to decompress a little.

After a last crew dinner in a typical Spanish restaurant, the next day the team says goodbye with a sense of duty accomplished. All of them already have their next challenge in mind… the Bol d’Or

Video Credit: vandystudio